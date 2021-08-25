Afghanistan's first non-Muslim woman MP expresses grief over leaving country

Honaryar still hopes that the country gets a government that protects the gains made in the last 20 years

Afghanistan's first non-Muslim woman MP Anarkali Kaur Honaryar never thought she would have to leave her country. But as the Taliban swept into Kabul, she had to take flight, not getting a chance to even collect a handful of the soil as a memory of her motherland. Honaryar, 36, a dentist, championed the cause of women in the highly patriarchal society of Afghanistan.

Government

Honaryar dreamt of living in a progressive and democratic Afghanistan

Honaryar led campaigns for the rights of vulnerable communities. She dreamt of a life in a progressive and democratic Afghanistan. "My dream is now shattered," she said. Honaryar still hopes that the country gets a government that protects the gains made in the last 20 years. "Maybe it's little, but we still have time," she added.

Situation

Honaryar and her family reached India on Sunday morning

Hostilities in Afghanistan had earlier forced the Sikh MP's relatives to move to India, Europe, and Canada. Honaryar and her family reached India in an Indian Air Force's C-17 transport aircraft on Sunday morning amid a deteriorating situation in her country after the return of the Taliban. She overcame with emotions at the airport thinking whether she will be able to return home, ever.

Souvenir

Honaryar's ailing mother wants to go back to Kabul

"I didn't even get the time to take a fistful of my country's soil... a souvenir from my country. I could just touch the ground at the airport before boarding the flight," Honaryar said. Staying at a hotel in Delhi, her ailing mother wants to go back to Kabul. "I don't know what to tell her," Honaryar says.

Information

Honaryar has worked for the Afghan human rights commission

In May 2009, Honaryar was chosen by Radio Free Europe's Afghan chapter as their "Person of the Year." The recognition made her a household name in Kabul. She worked for the Afghan human rights commission and traversed the seemingly inaccessible mountain regions of the country.

Future

I will continue to work for Afghanistan from Delhi: Honaryar

Among her recorded speeches is a vow that Honaryar took - not to work for a Taliban government ever. "I will continue to work for Afghanistan from Delhi," she says. Honaryar feels that the future is unpredictable for the people of Afghanistan. The one question that troubles her the most is the future of women under Taliban rule.