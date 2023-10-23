Israel forces conduct limited ground raids, Hamas claims attackers engaged

1/5

World 2 min read

Israel forces conduct limited ground raids, Hamas claims attackers engaged

By Prateek Talukdar 07:44 pm Oct 23, 202307:44 pm

Israel said that it conducted limited ground raids in Gaza overnight

Israel's military on Monday said that it conducted limited ground raids in Gaza overnight, adding that its airstrikes were targeting sites where Palestinian terror group Hamas was assembling to attack its forces, Reuters reported. Meanwhile, Hamas claimed that it engaged an Israeli armored force, infiltrating Gaza in the southern area, and destroyed some of its equipment. However, the Israeli military did not confirm it.

2/5

Why does this story matter?

Israel has been talking about its ground offensive against Gaza since the war started. However, pro-Hamas groups speculate Israel hasn't launched it because it isn't skilled enough. Meanwhile, the United States and the United Kingdom have reportedly urged Israel to delay the ground offensive. Washington Post quoted pro-Israel analysts saying Israel has no endgame and a ground offensive will be a bloodbath for everyone.

3/5

Hamas took 222 hostages on October 7: Israeli military

Israel's chief military spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, said the overnight raids were conducted by tanks and infantry forces to "kill squads of terrorists" preparing for the "next stage in the war," adding the incursion went deep into Gaza. He also revealed 222 people were confirmed to have been taken hostage by Hamas during its attack on October 7, the day the war started.

4/5

Israeli military's operational readiness continuously improving: Hagari

Hagari further said the ground raids were also focused on gathering any information they could regarding those missing citizens and those held hostages. He said the raids helped understand where the terrorists were assembling and getting organized in anticipation of the war's next phase, adding their role is to reduce the threats. The Israeli military's operational readiness is improving "all the time", Hagari added.

5/5

Forced infiltrators to withdraw: Hamas

Separately, Hamas's armed wing, Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, said its fighters engaged with Israeli forces infiltrating east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza. It said they destroyed "two bulldozers and a tank and forced the force to withdraw before they returned safely to base." Moreover, Israel said in the last 24 hours, its airstrikes hit over 320 targets in Gaza, including tunnels and outposts.