Pakistan: Ex-PM Imran Khan indicted for leaking classified documents

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 03:44 pm Oct 23, 202303:44 pm

Imran Khan charged in cipher case for 'violating secret laws'

A Pakistani court has indicted former Prime Minister Imran Khan and ex-Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the "cipher case" under the country's Official Secrets Act (OSA), Geo TV reported. The case pertains to a classified 2022 diplomatic document that reportedly went missing from Khan's possession. He is also accused of making its contents public. His party, the Pakistan Tehreek--e-Insaaf (PTI), alleged the document contained a threat from the United States (US) to dethrone him from office last year.

Why does this story matter?

The latest indictment is reportedly seen as another big jolt for Khan after the Toshakhana corruption case. Since being ousted from the PM post in April last year, he has been embroiled in over 150 legal cases, which he claimed were "politically motivated." Moreover, Khan reportedly came under scrutiny following the publication of a purported copy of the aforementioned secret cable by US media. The previous government led by Shehbaz Sharif accused him of being the source of the leak.

Khan's denies all charges in cipher case: Lawyer

Special OSA court Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain held the cipher case hearing at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, where Khan is currently lodged. He also summoned the witnesses at the next hearing on Friday. "Because today's hearing was meant for indicting, the indictment was read out in open court," Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Special Prosecutor Shah Khawar reportedly said. Khan and Qureshi were present during the Monday hearing. However, Khan's lawyer, Advocate Umair Niazi, reportedly said his client had denied all charges.

What we know about cipher case

The case was reportedly filed under Sections 5 and 9 of Pakistan's OSA read with Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) Section 34. Khan and Qureshi are accused of "wrongful communication," misusing classified information, and illegal retention of a "cipher telegram" from Pakistan's Washington embassy to the Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs on March 7, 2022, with mala fide intention, Dawn reported. An FIR reportedly accused Khan, Qureshi, and their associates of sharing the documents with unauthorized persons (public and media).

Islamabad High Court suspended Khan's sentence in Toshakhana case

Separately, Khan was sentenced to three years in jail in the Toshakhana corruption case on August 5. Days later, the Islamabad High Court suspended his sentence, but he remained jailed since he was on the cipher case's judicial remand. The FIA reportedly filed a charge sheet in the special court on September 30, naming Khan and Qureshi as accused, in the latter. The court was scheduled to pronounce the indictment on Tuesday. However, it postponed the indictment until Monday.

Toshakhana case, Khan's legal issues

In the Toshakhana case, Khan was charged with concealing his income from the sale of state gifts he acquired from foreign dignitaries during his tenure as the prime minister and making false statements. He was accused of obtaining expensive goods from the Toshakhana (state treasure house) and reselling them for a profit. in connection, last year, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) barred Khan from holding public office for five years, months after he was deposed in a no-confidence vote.