Kerala Congress MP calls for Netanyahu's execution without trial

1/6

India 3 min read

Kerala Congress MP calls for Netanyahu's execution without trial

By Riya Baibhawi 01:18 pm Nov 19, 202301:18 pm

The war between Israel and Hamas has been ongoing since October 7

Congress MP Rajmohan Unnithan triggered a political debate after he called for the execution of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Speaking in Kerala's Kasargod, Unnithan advocated the "Nuremberg model" against Netanyahu, wherein the Nazis were punished for their war crimes. He said, "It's high time that Netanyahu was shot and killed without a trial because of the atrocities that his forces are committing against Palestinians." Furthermore, the Congress MP accused Netanyahu of breaking all agreements under the Geneva Convention.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip have killed at least 12,300 Palestinians, while Hamas terrorists murdered 1,200 Israelis on October 7. India censured Hamas terror attacks in southern Israel on October 7 and provided humanitarian aid to Palestine. Along with voicing concern over civilian losses, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed India's dedication to global prosperity, stating, "For global prosperity, sabka saath and sabka vikas is paramount."

3/6

Unnithan's statement on Netanyahu

"Today, Benjamin Netanyahu is standing before the world as a war criminal. It's high time that Netanyahu was shot and killed without a trial because of the atrocities that his forces are committing on Palestinians," he said at the pro-Palestinian rally.

4/6

BJP calls for legal action against Unnithan

Unnithan's remarks were soon denounced by Union Minister V Muraleedharan and Kerala BJP President K Surendran. Muraleedharan argued that such statements from an MP portray India negatively and are "a shame to the Indian Parliament and parliamentary democracy." Surendran lambasted Unnithan on social media and declared that "Only Congress leaders can stoop so low." Demanding legal action against Unnithan, he said that the statement was dangerous incitement akin to jihadist extremism.

5/6

India's condemnation of Israeli attacks on Gaza

Earlier, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh issued an official party statement denouncing Israeli actions in Gaza and calling on the Indian government to push for a ceasefire. PM Modi also condemned civilian casualties in the Israel-Hamas conflict and underscored India's humanitarian assistance to Palestine. Earlier, India voted in favor of a resolution condemning Israeli activities in the "Occupied Palestinian Territory" at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

6/6

India sends second batch of aid to Palestine

On Sunday, India sent the second shipment of aid to Palestine. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar confirmed the development on X, writing, "Second Indian Air Force C17 aircraft carrying 32 tons of aid departs for the El-Arish Airport in Egypt." The El-Arish airport is around 45 kilometers from the Rafah crossing on Egypt's border with Gaza. India sent the first cache of aid to Palestine on October 22.