Modi, Dhoni: Grand guest list for India-Australia World Cup final

By Snehadri Sarkar 12:29 pm Nov 19, 202312:29 pm

Star-studded World Cup final

Indians across the globe will be cheering on the Men in Blue on Sunday as they take on Australia in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup final. While India is undefeated in this year's tournament, the Aussies are on an eight-match winning streak. A slew of famous faces will also be occupying the stands of the Narendra Modi Stadium to support the Indian team, hoping for a repetition of the 1983 and 2011 results. Here is Sunday's match guest list.

PM Modi, Aussie Deputy PM to attend World Cup final

Among the VVIP attendees for the high-octane event in Ahmedabad will be Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles. As per reports, other top political names include Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti.

Dhoni, Dev set to attend India vs Australia final

Both India's 1983 and 2011 World Cup-winning skippers, Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni, will be attending the match in the stadium to cheer on the Men in Blue against the Aussies. Moreover, former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting and England's Eoin Morgan are also in India as part of the commentary team and will be in the stands for the finals.

Pre-match entertainment at Narendra Modi Stadium

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has also planned a list of pre-match events, including an air show by the Indian Air Force (IAF). The 10-minute airshow by IAF's Surya Kiran Aerobatic team will take place right after the toss at 1:30pm. Nine hawks from the Surya Kiran Team will also perform an acrobatic display above the Narendra Modi Stadium for the very first time.

Music treat

Making the match even more enticing is the music extravaganza planned for the interval. The intermission will feature live performances by music maestro Pritam, as well as singers Jonita Gandhi, Nakash Aziz, Amit Mishra, Akasa Singh, and Tushar Joshi. Aside from the music, a special laser and light show will wow spectators during the second innings' drinks break.

Security tightened around stadium

Nearly 6,000 police personnel have been deployed for the high-octane final. Almost 3,000 are stationed inside the stadium, and the rest are deployed to guard other pivotal locations, such as hotels where players and other dignitaries have checked in. Four senior IPS officials of inspector-general and deputy inspector-general rank, along with 23 deputy commissioner of police rank officials, continue to supervise the personnel on match day.

Ahmedabad airport to close airspace for 45 minutes

The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) Airport in Ahmedabad also issued an advisory on Saturday night informing passengers that airspace would be closed on Sunday for an air display by the IAF. According to the airport's announcement, the airspace would be closed from 1:25pm until 2:10pm. The final match between India and Australia will begin at 2:00pm.

