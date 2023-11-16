Hazlewood dismisses De Kock for the eighth time in ODIs

By Rajdeep Saha 03:10 pm Nov 16, 202303:10 pm

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood dismissed the in-form Quinton de Kock early on in the second semi-final clash (Photo credit: X/@CricketAus)

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood dismissed the in-form Quinton de Kock early on in the second semi-final clash of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Thursday. Hazlewood got De Kock for just three after South Africa elected to bat first at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. De Kock's dismissal saw SA get reduced to 8/2 in the sixth over. We decode the stats.

Australia put SA under the cosh

SA were off to a dreadful start with skipper Temba Bavuma poking Mitchell Starc's ball behind to leave his side reeling at 1/1 after one over. And then Hazlewood got into the act as De Kock was under pressure after a series of dot balls and miscued his shot to offer a catch to Pat Cummins, who made no mistake.

Eighth time Hazlewood has sent back De Kock

As per Cricbuzz, De Kock has now been dismissed for the eighth time by Hazlewood in ODIs. De Kock owns 126 runs off 173 balls at an average of 15.75. He has faced 121 dots and carries a strike rate of 72.83. Notably, De Kock has been out to Hazlewood for the most number of times in ODIs. Trent Boult is next with five.

De Kock owns 594 runs in the 2023 World Cup

De Kock has 594 runs from 10 matches in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at 59.40. Meanwhile, in 2023, he owns 937 runs at 46.85. Versus Australia, the southpaw tallies 1,021 runs at 35.20.