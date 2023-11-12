Ravindra Jadeja scripts this ODI World Cup record for India

Ravindra Jadeja scripts this ODI World Cup record for India

By Rajdeep Saha 10:47 pm Nov 12, 2023

In the ongoing World Cup, Jadeja has raced to 16 scalps from nine matches (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Ravindra Jadeja has become the most successful spinner in an ICC Cricket World Cup edition for India. Jadeja achieved the milestone in match number 45 of the ongoing 2023 World Cup against the Netherlands on Sunday. Left-arm spinner Jadeja claimed 2/49 from nine overs as India claimed a 160-run win over the Dutch. India posted a record 410/4 earlier. We decode Jadeja's record.

Jadeja betters the record held by Kumble and Yuvraj

In the ongoing World Cup, Jadeja has raced to 16 scalps from nine matches, averaging 18.25. He has now gone past former Indian duo Anil Kumble and Yuvraj Singh in terms of most wickets by a spinner in a WC edition. As per ESPNcricinfo, Kumble took 15 scalps in the 1996 WC edition at 18.73. Yuvraj claimed 15 scalps in 2011 WC at 25.13.

Key bowling stats for Jadeja

In 19 ODI World Cup games, Jadeja owns 27 scalps at 26.77. He owns the second-highest number of wickets by an Indian spinner at the World Cup after Kumble (31). In 195 ODIs, Jadeja now owns 220 scalps at 35.59. In 77 home ODIs, Jadeja has raced to 111 scalps at 29.61. In Asia, Jadeja owns 142 scalps at 30.47.

India overcome the Netherlands by 160 runs

India posted their second-highest ODI World Cup score, amassing 410/4 in 50 overs. It was fireworks for Indian batters on Diwali as Rohit Sharma (61), Shubman Gill (51), Virat Kohli (51), Shreyas Iyer (128*), and KL Rahul (102) scored 50-plus scores. Bas de Leede claimed a brace. In response, India overcame the Netherlands, who managed 250. Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah excelled.