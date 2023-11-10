Gerald Coetzee accomplishes this World Cup record for South Africa

By Gaurav Tripathi 06:29 pm Nov 10, 2023

Gerald Coetze recorded his best ODI figures (Source: X/@ICC)

South African speedster Gerald Coetzee has recorded his best figures in ODI cricket. He claimed 4/44 in 10 overs in SA's 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup game against Afghanistan in Ahmedabad. Coetzee has been a wicket-taking machine for the Proteas team. He now owns the most wickets by a SA bowler in a WC edition. Here we look at his stellar stats.

A fiery spell from Coetzee

Coetzee removed the in-form Ibrahim Zadran in the 10th over to open his account. He later got the better of Ikram Alikhil to dent the Afghan team even further. Tail-enders Noor Ahmad and Mujeeb Ur Rahman were his final two victims as Afghanistan were restricted to 244/10. This was his second four-wicket haul in ODI cricket.

Most wickets in a WC edition for SA

Coetzee has raced to 18 wickets in seven games in the ongoing event at 19.39. He has displaced Lance Klusener (17 in 1999), Morne Morkel (17 in 2015), and Marco Jansen (17 in 2019) as SA bowlers with the most wickets in a WC edition. Only Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madushanka (21) and Australia's Adam Zampa (20) have snapped more wickets in the ongoing event.

A look at his career stats

Coetzee made his ODI debut for SA earlier this year in March 2023. He has scalped 29 wickets from 13 ODIs at an average of 23.21 as of now. His only previous four-wicket haul in the format (4/50) came against Australia. Overall in List A cricket, he has 54 wickets in 27 matches. The tally includes five four-wicket hauls.