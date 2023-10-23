Ibrahim Zadran becomes fastest Afghanistan batter to 1,000 ODI runs

1/5

Sports 2 min read

Ibrahim Zadran becomes fastest Afghanistan batter to 1,000 ODI runs

By Gaurav Tripathi 06:24 pm Oct 23, 202306:24 pm

Zadran became the 14th Afghanistan batter to accomplish the 1,000-run mark (Source: X/@ICC)

Batting sensation Ibrahim Zadran has scripted history by becoming the fastest Afghanistan batter to accomplish 1,000 runs in ODI cricket. He reached the milestone with his third run against Pakistan in Match 22 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Chennai. Zadran has been nothing but a run-machine for Afghanistan in ODIs. He took just 24 innings to complete 1,000 runs. Here's more.

2/5

Zadran goes past Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Zadran debuted in ODIs against West Indies in 2019. As mentioned, he took 24 innings of as many games to complete 1,000 runs in the format. Zadran went past his opening partner Rahmanullah Gurbaz to become the fastest Afghanistan batter to get the mark. The latter took 27 innings to get the feat. Only 16 batters have reached the milestone faster than Ibrahim.

3/5

14th Afghanistan batter to accomplish the milestone

Overall, Zadran became the 14th Afghanistan batter to accomplish the 1,000-run mark in ODIs. His average of 47-plus is the highest among Afghan batters with 1,000-plus ODI runs. In fact, Gurbaz is the only other Afghanistan batter with a 36-plus average in this regard. Meanwhile, Zadran has clobbered four fifties and as many tons in the format with 162 being his best score.

4/5

Fourth Afghanistan opener to the milestone

All of Zadran's ODI runs have come while opening the batting. He hence became the fourth batter from Afghanistan to accomplish 1,000 ODI runs as an opener. He has now joined the likes of Gurbaz (1,020), Mohammad Shahzad (2,049), and Noor Ali Zadran (1,216). Only Gurbaz has smoked more ODI tons than Zadran while opening for Afghanistan (5).

5/5

Do you know?

Zadran's 162 against Sri Lanka in November 2022 remains the highest-individual score by an Afghanistan batter in ODI cricket. Gurbaz (151 versus Pakistan, August 2023) is the only other Afghanistan player with a 150-plus score in the format.