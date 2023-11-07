Afghanistan seal Champions Trophy 2025 berth: Here are other scenarios

Afghanistan seal Champions Trophy 2025 berth: Here are other scenarios

By Parth Dhall 01:56 am Nov 07, 202301:56 am

Afghanistan have reached the Champions Trophy for the first time (Image source: X/@ACBofficials)

Afghanistan have qualified for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, a 50-over tournament set to return. They sealed the coveted berth after Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup encounter in Delhi. Although both Bangladesh and SL have been knocked out, the result confirmed Afghanistan's top-eight finish. Notably, the top seven teams from WC 2023 will feature in the Champions Trophy.

Why does this story matter?

Afghanistan, who have claimed stunning defeats in the ongoing World Cup, qualified for the Champions Trophy for the first time. As per the ICC, the top seven sides from WC 2023 along with hosts Pakistan (at the end of the league stage) will reach the 2025 Champions Trophy. Considering the results so far, Afghanistan are set to have at least a top-eight finish.

Can Afghanistan reach the WC 2023 semis?

Only two WC 2023 semis spots are up for grabs as India and South Africa are already through. After playing seven games, Afghanistan occupy the sixth position with eight points. New Zealand (fourth) and Pakistan (fifth) also have eight points, but they have only one game left. With two wins, Afghanistan will outrightly reach the semis. However, Australia and SA are their next opponents.

Full-Member nations that can miss the CT berth

As per the WC 2023 standings, defending champions England are the bottom-placed side (seven games and two points). Even the Netherlands are above them. Notably, England have been eliminated alongside Bangladesh (seventh) and SL (eighth). These teams can miss the top-eight race. Other Full-Member nations like West Indies, Zimbabwe, and Ireland failed to qualify for WC 2023, which means they won't play the CT.

The return of Champions Trophy

The Champions Trophy is a 50-over tournament between the world's top eight sides. Notably, the tournament was scrapped following the 2017 edition which was won by Pakistan. However, in November 2021, the ICC announced several global tournaments for the cycle 2024-31. This included two editions of the Champions Trophy (2025 and 2029). Hence, the tournament returns in 2025 and will be hosted by Pakistan.

Pakistan to host its first ICC tournament since 1996

Pakistan will host its first ICC tournament in nearly three decades when it conducts the 2025 Champions Trophy. It last hosted the 1996 WC along with India and SL. Of late, the Pakistan Cricket Board has been trying to bring back international cricket to the country. For over a decade, it was barred from hosting internationals after the 2009 terrorist attacks on SL's team.

India won the Champions Trophy in 2013

India's last ICC accolade came in the form of Champions Trophy in 2013. The Men in Blue were triumphant under Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who became the only captain to win each of the three ICC limited-overs trophies (World Cup, T20 WC, and Champions Trophy).