By Rajdeep Saha 09:34 pm Nov 12, 202309:34 pm

The Indian cricket team won its ninth successive match in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup

The Indian cricket team won its ninth successive match in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup. India humbled the Netherlands in match number 45 in Bengaluru. India posted their second-highest ODI World Cup score, amassing 410/4 in 50 overs. All top five batters posted 50-plus scores with Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul slamming tons. In response, the Dutch perished for 260. Here's more.

Summary of India's innings

Indian openers laid the foundation, adding 100 runs for the first wicket. India were 129/2 next before Virat Kohli and Iyer added 71 runs. Iyer found company in Rahul and the two stitched a 208-run stand for the fourth wicket. Both players were in their element and hammered fluent centuries. Bas de Leede claimed 2/82 for the Netherlands as Logan van Beek conceded 107.

Summary of the second innings

Wesley Baressi departed early for the Dutch with Mohammed Siraj claiming his scalp. A 61-run stand was added next between Max ODowd and Colin Ackermann. Kuldeep Yadav got the breakthrough as India picked wickets at key junctures on a good batting deck. Kuldeep finishes with 2/41 as Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah excelled as well. Notably, Virat Kohli claimed a wicket for India.

Rohit Sharma completes 100 half-centuries in international cricket

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma ended up scoring 61 off 54 balls (8 fours, 2 sixes). With this knock, Rohit slammed his 100th fifty in international cricket. He became the sixth Indian to accomplish 100 half-centuries. He joined Sachin Tendulkar (164), Virat Kohli (137), Rahul Dravid (146), Sourav Ganguly (107), and MS Dhoni (108). The tally also includes 45 centuries (200s: 4).

Rohit surpasses MS Dhoni and ABD with two different records

Rohit raced to 10,615 ODI runs, averaging 49.14. He is now the fifth-highest scorer for India in ODIs. He went past MS Dhoni, who scored 10,599 runs for India. Rohit completed 60 ODI maximums in 2023, the most by a batter in a calendar year. He surpassed former South African captain AB de Villiers's tally of 58 sixes in 2015 to reach the milestone.

Rohit emulates Sachin with this record

Meanwhile, Rohit now owns 503 runs in the ongoing World Cup at 55.58. He also returned with 648 runs in the 2019 competition. He became just the second batter after Sachin Tendulkar to accomplish 500-plus runs in two editions of ODI WCs. The Indian batting legend accumulated 673 and 523 runs in the 2003 and 1996 events, respectively.

The fifth captain to get this feat

Rohit has also become the first Indian skipper to accomplish 500 runs in a WC edition. Overall, he became the fifth captain to get this feat. New Zealand's Kane Williamson (578 in 2019), Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene (548 in 2007), Australia's Ricky Ponting (539 in 2007), and Australia's Aaron Finch (507 in 2019) are the others with this feat.

KL Rahul becomes the fastest centurion for India

Rahul managed 102 from 64 balls. He smashed 11 fours and four sixes Rahul smashed his seventh ODI century and a second in ICC WCs. Rahul got to his century from 62 balls. He has broken the record of Rohit for the fastest ODI World Cup ton by an Indian. Rohit took 63 balls for his century against Afghanistan at the 2023 World Cup.