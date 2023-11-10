ICC suspends Sri Lanka Cricket with immediate effect: Here's why

1/8

Sports 3 min read

ICC suspends Sri Lanka Cricket with immediate effect: Here's why

By Rajdeep Saha 09:08 pm Nov 10, 202309:08 pm

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has been suspended by the ICC with immediate effect (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has been suspended by the ICC with immediate effect. As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, it has been learned the decision was taken by ICC in response to what it believed was extensive government interference in the SLC administration. Notably, this resulted in the country's cricket board being dissolved. Here are the details.

2/8

ICC issues a statement

"The ICC Board met today and determined that Sri Lanka Cricket is in serious breach of its obligations as a Member, in particular, the requirement to manage its affairs autonomously and ensure that there is no government interference in the governance, regulation and/or administration of cricket in Sri Lanka," the ICC said in a statement.

3/8

Conditions of the suspension will be decided in due course

Meanwhile, the ICC also stated that the conditions of the suspension will be decided by the board in due course. "The conditions of the suspension will be decided by the ICC Board in due course."

4/8

SLC Board was sacked following India's mauling in World Cup

Sri Lanka's Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe sacked the national cricket board. The same was confirmed in a statement on Monday (November 6). The sacking came days after the side's humiliating defeat against India in the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. Former SL skipper Arjuna Ranatunga has been named chairman of a new interim board.

5/8

A new committee was formed for SL cricket

"Sports minister Roshan Ranasinghe has formed an interim committee for Sri Lanka Cricket," the statement said. A seven-member panel has been formed for the interim board which includes a retired supreme court judge and a former board president. Notably, the move came a day after the board's second-highest officer, secretary Mohan de Silva, quit.

6/8

SLC board was restored after court quashed the minister's decision

The Sri Lankan court restored the country's cricket board on November 7 after it was sacked by the sports minister Ranasinghe following their shambolic defeat against India. As per AFP, SL's Court of Appeal quashed the minister's decision to sack the cricket board and reinstated the same on Tuesday with a full hearing pending.

7/8

The court accepted the petition by board president Shammi Silva

Following Ranasinghe's decision, SL Cricket Board president Shammi Silva handed a petition to the court challenging the minister, which was later accepted and the board was restored. Ranasinghe wanted to set up a new committee following the dismissal of the cricket board. Silva and the other board officials returned to work after getting the court's order which prevented the interim committee.

8/8

A forgettable outing for Sri Lanka at the 2023 WC

Sri Lanka looked promising in the WC qualifiers but failed to get going in the 2023 ICC World Cup. They defeated the Netherlands and England while suffering seven defeats with their last one coming against New Zealand. SL are currently ninth in the 10-team tournament with only four points. SL are now fighting to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy.