Tottenham's James Maddison sidelined till January with ankle injury

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 08:35 pm Nov 10, 202308:35 pm

James Maddison suffered a serious ankle injury against Chelsea (Photo credit: X/@Madders10)

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder James Maddison has been ruled out till January next year due to an ankle injury as confirmed by the club. The 26-year-old has been withdrawn from the England squad for their November's Euro 2024 qualifiers. He sustained the injury during Tottenham's latest Premier League clash against Chelsea, where they suffered an emphatic 4-1 defeat. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Maddison joined Tottenham this summer from Leicester City and has been one of the most consistent players for the club this season. The creative midfielder has netted three goals and provided five assists in 11 Premier League appearances. Maddison is the joint third-highest assist provider in the current Premier League season. He won the PL Player of the Month in August 2023.