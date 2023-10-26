Erling Haaland hands Manchester City win over Young Boys: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 03:04 am Oct 26, 2023

Erling Haaland scored a brace as Manchester City beat a spirited Young Boys outfit 3-1

Erling Haaland scored a brace as Manchester City beat a spirited Young Boys outfit 3-1 on matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 season. With this win, champions City have maintained a 100% record in Group G. All goals in the match came in the second half. Manuel Akanji's goal was canceled out by Meschak Elia before Haaland scored a brace.

How did the match pan out?

Haaland ended his Champions League duck, scoring two goals after six games. His first was a penalty and the second was a curling effort. City had dominated proceedings and led in the 48th minute when tapped in. The Swiss hosts equalized through Elia's exquisite chipped finish. Haaland's 67th-minute penalty, followed by a second with four minutes remaining helped City bag all three points.

Haaland surpasses Ferenc Puskas

In 67 matches for Man City across competitions, Haaland has raced to 63 goals. He has 11 goals this season. For the seventh successive season, Haaland has bagged 10-plus goals. Haaland has 37 Champions League goals. He surpassed the legendary Ferenc Puskas (36).

Haaland ends his barren run

As per Opta, Haaland has ended a run of five games and 543 minutes without a goal in the UEFA Champions League, netting for the first time since April (versus Bayern Munich).

Unique records scripted in the match

City have won a fifth successive match in the Champions League for the first time since May 2021 (7 games). Young Boys have failed to keep a clean sheet in all of their 15 Champions League matches. Akanji scripted a unique record. He is the first Swiss player to score a UCL goal against a Swiss side (excluding own goals).