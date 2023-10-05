Newcastle United sink Paris Saint-Germain in UEFA Champions League: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 02:38 am Oct 05, 2023

Newcastle sank French champions Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 on matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 season

Newcastle United continued their impressive run of form under Eddie Howe, picking up one of their most famous wins in club history. Newcastle sank French champions Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 on matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 season. Howe's men went 2-0 ahead in the first half and then controlled the show in the second as well, despite a PSG goal in between.

Contrasting records for PSG and Newcastle

As per Opta, PSG have lost six of their last eight Champions League games against English opponents. After winning their second group stage game in each of the last 10 seasons, PSG suffered a maiden defeat. In Dan Burn and Sean Longstaff, Newcastle have had two different English goalscorers in a single UCL game for a second time, after December 1997 versus Dynamo Kyiv.