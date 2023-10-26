Champions League 2023-24, Milan remain winless after PSG defeat: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 02:54 am Oct 26, 202302:54 am

AC Milan are winless in the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 season after suffering a 3-0 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain (Photo credit: X/@PSG_English)

AC Milan are winless in the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 season after suffering a 3-0 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain in Group F. After two successive 0-0 draws, Milan tasted their maiden defeat on matchday 3 and remain bottom. Kylian Mbappe, Randal Kolo Muani, and Lee Kang-in scored for PSG, who have reclaimed the top position. Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund claimed a win over Newcastle United.

Mbappe has raced to 42 Champions League goals

Mbappe scored a fine opener for PSG in the first half. He has now raced to 42 Champions League goals, going level with Alessandro Del Piero. Mbappe scored his 36th Champions League goal for PSG. In 11 matches across competitions this season, Mbappe has scored 10 goals. Overall, he has 222 goals for the club in 271 games.

Maiden UCL win for PSG versus Milan

As per Opta, PSG have claimed their first Champions League win against Milan in what was their fifth attempt (L2, D2). PSG have lost just one of their last 35 UCL home group stage matches.

How did the match pan out?

Mbappe's superb effort handed PSG the lead after the goal was set up by 17-year-old Emery Zaire-run. Apart from that, there was nothing much in the first half. Kolo Muani scored early on in the second half after Ousmane Dembele's shot was saved. And in the end, Lee was assisted by Zaire-run after a superb link-up play.

Dortmund go second after win over Magpies

PSG are top of Group F with six points from three matches (W2 L1). Milan are placed bottom (D2 L1) with two points and remain winless as mentioned. Dortmund have gone second with their first win (D1 L1). They have four points and are ahead of Newcastle United (also four points). Feliz Nmecha's goal was the only difference at St James's Park.