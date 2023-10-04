UEFA Champions League, Galatasaray stun sorry Manchester United 3-2: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 02:54 am Oct 04, 2023

After losing 4-3 against Bayern Munich in their Group A opener, United have now suffered another telling defeat (Photo credit: X/@ChampionsLeague)

Manchester United's stuttering 2023-24 season continued as they allowed Galatasaray to come from behind on two occasions before surrendering their matchday 2 clash of the UEFA Champions League. United were 2-1 ahead in the 67th minute before conceding four minutes later. A mistake from Andre Onana and Casemiro's red card changed the complexion thereafter as the visitors pulled off a famous win.

A unique record for Zaha

As per Opta, after failing to score in his first 11 appearances against United, Wilfried Zaha has scored four goals in his last five matches against the Red Devils. Zaha scored his second goal for Galatasaray this season across competitions.

United yet to open their account as dismal form continues

After losing 4-3 against Bayern Munich in their Group A opener, United have now suffered another telling defeat. In two matches, Erik ten Hag's side have conceded seven goals. Onana, who was poor versus Bayern, was culpable once again. United are bottom of Group A with Bayern leading (6 points). Galatasaray are second with four points above FC Copenhagen (1).

Sixth defeat for United this season from 10 games

United, who suffered a 1-0 defeat against Crystal Palace in the Premier League over the weekend, have already suffered four defeats (W3) from 7 games. Meanwhile, two defeats have come in the UCL. United won their third-round League Cup contest.

Sorry numbers for Man United

United have now lost more Champions League games at Old Trafford in their last 14 games (7) than they did in their previous 80 in the competition (6). United have lost their maiden Champions League game against Galatasaray at home in what was their fourth meeting. United have now lost their opening two UCL group stage matches for the first time.

United suffer on a crucial night

United started well and got the lead with a fine cross from Marcus Rashford for Rasmus Hojlund. However, Zaha fended Diogo Dalot and an out-of-place Onana to equalize six minutes later. In the second half, Hojlund handed United the lead but Galatasaray equalized within four minutes. Onana's gift to Dries Mertens led to Casemiro being red-carded. Mauro Icardi, who missed the penalty, made amends.

Bayern win against Copenhagen

After a goalless first half, Copenhagen gained a surprise lead against Bayern Munich. Jamal Musiala equalized for the Bavarians in the 67th minute. Mathys tel's winner came in the 83rd minute. Bayern are now unbeaten in