Asian Games, decathlon: Tejaswin Shankar secures silver, shatters national record

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 02:15 am Oct 04, 202302:15 am

Tejaswin Shankar bags historic Asian Games silver medal in decathlon

Tejaswin Shankar scripted history by securing the silver medal in decathlon at the 2023 Asian Games. He finished with a total score of 7,666 points and broke the national record in the process. Tejaswin was only behind home favorite Sun Quihao, who finished with the gold medal with a score of 7,816 points. Japan's Yamu Maruyama bagged the bronze medal. Here's more.

How did Tejaswin fare in all 10 events

100m - 11.12s (834 points): Fourth Longjump - 7.37m (903 points): First Shotput - 13.39m (691 points): Fifth High Jump - 2.21m (1002 points): First 400m - 49.67s (830 points): First 110m hurdles - 14.78s (876 points): Fifth Discus Throw - 39.28m (650 points): Third Pole Vault - 4.10m (645 points): Sixth Javelin - 51.17m (606 points): Fifth 1500m - 4:48.32s (629 points): Fourth.

Tejaswin registered three personal bests

Tejaswin had a sensational outing as he registered personal bests in three events, which helped him win this historic silver medal at the Asian Games. He threw 39.28 in discus throw, 13.39 in shot put, and jumped 4.10m in the pole vault to register his personal bests in these events. He finished first in the long jump, high jump, and 400m.

Tejaswin broke the 12-year-long national record in the decathlon

In his journey to the silver medal in decathlon, Tejaswin also shattered the 12-year-long national record of Bharatinder Singh, who amassed 7,658 points back in 2011. This was Tejaswin's first medal at the Asian Games. He now becomes the only Indian athlete to hold national records in two different field events - high jump and decathlon.

The goal was to break the national record: Tejaswin

"I am very happy with my score. The goal was to break the national record which I was able to. I was expecting a bit more but I was cramping, so it is okay," Tejaswin stated after winning silver. "I am happy that an event like the decathlon is getting the attention that it deserves because it's definitely one of the hardest events."

A look at Tejaswin's career accolades

Traditionally a high jumper, who switched to decathlon recently, Tejaswin won the gold medal at the 2015 Commonwealth Youth Games. He won silver in high jump at the 2016 South Asian Games. He won bronze at the 2022 Commonwealth Games before claiming bronze in the decathlon at the Asian Athletics Championships. Tejaswin won India's first-ever CWG medal in high jump last year.