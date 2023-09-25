Asian Games, cricket: India Women clinch gold, beat Sri Lanka

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 25, 2023 | 02:42 pm 2 min read

Jemimah Rodrigues played an important 42-run knock (Source: X/@ICC)

The Indian women's cricket team has clinched the gold medal at the 2023 Asian Games following an empathic 19-run triumph over Sri Lanka in the final clash on Monday. It was another low-scoring affair as batters across both camps had a hard time. While it was a collective team performance from India, pacer Titas Sadhu starred with a remarkable opening spell. Here is more.

How did the game pan out?

India lost the in-form Shafali Verma (9) cheaply after opting to bat first. Smriti Mandhana (46) and Jemimah Rodrigues (42) then added 73 runs for the second wicket to put India on command. India lost a flurry of wickets toward the end and eventually managed 116/7. In reply, Sadhu ran through SL's top order with three quick wickets. SL were restricted to 97/8.

Handy 40s from Mandhana, Rodrigues

Mandhana, who scored a 45-ball 46, smothered four boundaries and a six during her stay. She has now raced to 2934 in 122 WT20Is at 27.42 (SR: 123.07). The tally includes 28 fifties. Rodrigues's 40-ball 42 was laced with five boundaries. The 23-year-old dasher now owns 1,860 runs in 86 games at 30.49 (SR: 113.62). She has hammered 10 WT20I fifties.

A sensational spell from Sadhu

The 18-year-old Sadhu, who made her international debut in the preceding game against Bangladesh, returned with 3/6 in four overs (one maiden). She conceded just two runs in her first three overs. Notably, Sadhu was a part of India's inaugural ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup-winning team earlier this year. She claimed six wickets in as many games in the competition (ER: 4.27).

Bangladesh settle for bronze

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka had to settle with the silver medal, having finished as runners-up in the competition. Meanwhile, Bangladesh received the bronze medal, having defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the third-place play-off match earlier in the day.

