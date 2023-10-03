Asian Games: Annu secures first-ever gold in women's javelin throw

Asian Games: Annu secures first-ever gold in women's javelin throw

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 08:17 pm Oct 03, 202308:17 pm

Annu Ranu registered her season best to win gold at the 2023 Asian Games (Photo credit: X/@afiindia)

India's Annu Rani scripted history by clinching the gold medal in the final of women's javelin throw at the 2023 Asian Games. She entered the event as one of the medal favorites and exceeded expectations with the glorious gold medal. Her best throw of 62.92m came in her fourth attempt. Sri Lanka's Dilhani Lekamge and China's Lyu Huihui finished behind her.

Annu was spectacular to clinch the gold medal

Annu came up with her season-best throw of 62.92m to win the gold medal. While Sri Lanka's Dilhani Lekamge finished second with the best throw of 61.57m. She won the silver medal as China's Lyu Huihui secured the bronze medal with the best effort of 61.29m. Annu started slowly from the sixth position. However, she moved right in front after her second attempt.

First Indian women's javelin thrower to win Asian Games gold

Annu became the first Indian woman to secure the Asian Games gold in the women's javelin throw. She became the second Indian to win Asiad gold in javelin throw after Neeraj Chopra. Annu won bronze at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, where she became the first Indian woman to win a medal in javelin throw. She also became the first Indian woman to cross 60m.