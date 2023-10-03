Asian Games 2023: Parul Chaudhury claims gold in women's 5000m

1/6

Sports 2 min read

Asian Games 2023: Parul Chaudhury claims gold in women's 5000m

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 07:25 pm Oct 03, 202307:25 pm

This is Parul Chaudhury's second medal at the 2023 Asian Games

Parul Chaudhury bagged the gold medal in the women's 5000m at the 2023 Asian Games. This was her second medal in Hangzhou after she won the silver medal in the women's 3000m steeplechase. It was a dramatic finish for Parul as she took the lead from Japan's Ririka Hironaka in the last 15 seconds. Her compatriot, Ankita finished fifth with personal best timing.

2/6

Parul's sensational gold medal in women's 5000m

Parul was exceptional throughout the race but mostly in second or third position as Hironaka continued leading the pack. However, she broke forward from the pack and was just behind the Japanese. Eventually, she won the gold with a timing of 15:14.75, while Hironaka clocked 15:15.34 to bag the silver medal. Kazakhstan's Caroline Kipkirui won bronze registering a time of 15:23.12.

3/6

Parul won the silver medal in the women's 3000m steeplechase

Earlier, Parul finished just behind Winfred Yavi (9:27.63 seconds) to bag silver in women's 3000m steeplechase. Meanwhile, Yavi defended her gold from 2018, clocking the Asian Games record with a timing of 9:18.28 seconds. On the other hand, Preeti Lamba was sensational in a thrilling finish as she clocked her personal best timing of 9:43.32 seconds. She finished ahead of Bahrain's Tigest Mekonen (9:43.71s).

4/6

One of four Indian athletes to win individual gold

Avinash Sable won the first gold medal for India in athletics at the 2023 Asian Games when he dominated the men's 3000m steeplechase. Later, Tajinderpal Singh Toor defended his Asian Games crown in men's shot put. Parul became the third track and field athlete to bag a gold medal in the ongoing event. Later, javelin thrower, Annu Rani clinched the fourth gold medal.

5/6

Parul scripted this record at the Asian Games

Parul won India's first gold in the women's 5000m at the Asian Games. Suriya Loganathan featured in the 2018 Asiad but finished in fifth position. Preeti Sreedharan (silver) and Kavita Raut (bronze) achieved the double podium for India in the same event at 2010 Asiad.

6/6

A look at Parul's accolades

Parul finished 11th in the 2023 World Athletics Championships, broke the national record, and also qualified for the Paris Olympics. She also won the gold medal in women's 3000m steeplechase at the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok. Parul also won the silver medal in the women's 5000m at the same event. She bagged bronze in the women's 5000m at the 2019 Asian Championships.