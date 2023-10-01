Asian Games, athletics: Avinash Sable, Tajinder Toor clinch gold medals

1/5

Sports 2 min read

Asian Games, athletics: Avinash Sable, Tajinder Toor clinch gold medals

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 06:45 pm Oct 01, 202306:45 pm

Sable broke the Asian Games record while winning the gold in men's 3000m steeplechase

Avinash Sable won India's first gold medal in athletics at the 2023 Asian Games in men's 3000m steeplechase. The Indian steeplechaser was brilliant as he broke the Games record with a timing of 8:19:50s. Similarly, Indian star shotputter Tajinderpal Singh Toor has defended his Asiad title with another gold medal. Tajinderpal struck gold with his last throw of 20.36m. Here's more.

2/5

Sable was sensational in the 3000m steeplechase

Sable went all out in the final of the men's 3000m steeplechase event as he built a massive difference between him and the other competitors. He turned around in the last 50m to check on his competitors as he crossed the finish line. Sable shattered the Games record with a timing of 8:19:50s. This is India's first Asian Games medal in men's 3000m steeplechase.

3/5

Tajinder defended his Asian Games gold medal

Tajinder won the gold medal in the 2018 edition of the Asian Games in Jakarta and he did enough in Hangzhou to defend his crown. The 28-year-old shotputter started slowly with two foul throws. He threw 19.51m in his third throw which kept him in the medal contention. His best effort was his last throw of 20.36m. Saudi's Mohamed Daouda bagged the silver (20.18m).

4/5

Tajinder scripted this record at the Asian Games

Tajinder became the fourth Indian shotputter to win two Asian Games gold medals. Praduman Singh achieved it first in the 1954 and 1958 Continental Games. The likes of Joginder Singh (1966, 1970) and Bahadur Singh Chauhan (1978, 1982) have also scripted this feat.

5/5

India have won the most Asian Games medals in athletics

India have won the most numbers of medals in athletics at the Asian Games. Before 2023 Hangzhou, they had tallied 254 medals - 79 gold, 88 silver and 89 bronze. That tally will only increase in this edition. India won 20 medals at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta. Out of which eight were gold medals with nine silver and three bronze medals.