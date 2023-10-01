Asian Games: Indian men's trap shooting team bags historic gold

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 05:37 pm Oct 01, 2023

Kynan Chenai won team gold and individual bronze in trap shooting events at Asian Games

Indian shooters ended their 2023 Asian Games campaign with a historic gold medal in the men's trap shooting team event. The Indian team of Kynan Chenai, Zoravar Singh Sandhu, and Prithviraj Toindaman bagged the elusive gold medal breaking g the Asian Games record. The women's trap shooting team of Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak, and Rajeshwari Kumari finished with a creditable silver medal in Hangzhou.

Indian men's trap shooting team broke the Asian Games record

Indian men's trap shooting team had a sensational outing, winning the first gold of the day with an Asian Games record of 361 points. Chenai topped the qualification round with a score of 122 while Zoravar, who was part of India's silver medal-winning team 25 years ago in Bangkok, finished second with 120 points. Prithviraj finished 11th with 119 points.

Chenai finished with the individual bronze medal in trap shooting

Chenai and Zoraver went on to feature in the individual final event and there Chenai continued his great form and bagged the bronze medal after scoring 32. However, Zoraver couldn't maintain his qualification form as he finished in fifth position with 23 points. China's Ying Ki won the gold medal after hitting 46 while Kuwait's Talal Al-Rashidi finished with silver scoring 45.

Indian women's trap shooters secured silver in team event

Indian women's trap shooters clinched the silver medal at the team event as the likes of Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak, and Rajeshwari Kumari finished with a combined score of 337. China won the gold medal after Qingnian Li, Cuicui Wu and Xinqui Zhang scored 357 points to also register a world record. Manisha was the only Indian shooter to reach the individual final event.

Manisha Keer finished sixth in the individual trap shooting event

Manisha, who was India's sole representative in the women's individual trap shooting event could only manage a sixth-placed finish in the final. She could only manage to hit 16 targets out of 25 and finished last in the six-shooter final event.

Historic Asian Games medal tally for Indian shooters

With these three medals, Indian shooters ended their campaign in Hangzhou with 22 medals at the Continental Games. This is India's best medal haul in shooting at the Asian Games with seven gold, nine silver and six bronze medals. Their previous best outing was three golds out of 14 medals at Doha 2006. At Jakarta 2018, India finished with nine medals, including two golds.