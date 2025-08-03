Oval Test: England drop six catches in India's 2nd innings

England 's fielding blunders on the third day of the final Test against India at The Oval contributed to the visitors' massive lead of 373 runs. The hosts dropped a total of six catches in India's second innings, the highest by any England team in nearly two decades. Yashasvi Jaiswal was dropped twice during the innings, while Sai Sudharsan and Akash Deep were also let off. Here we decode England's fielding woes in India's 2nd innings.

Missed chances England's fielding woes continue England's fielding issues continued with Zak Crawley, Harry Brook, and Liam Dawson all dropping catches. The dropped catches allowed India to add an extra 127 runs to their total. The dropped catches on Saturday took England's tally to 20 for the series, according to ESPNcricinfo's records. Despite these blunders, both teams have managed to stay competitive in this closely contested Test match. England need to chase down 374 to win the game. India's second innings ended at 396/10.

#1 Brook gives Jaiswal the first lifeline Jaiswal was the first to be dropped by Harry Brook off Gus Atkinson's bowling in the fifth over. It was a full delivery outside the off stump as Jaiswal, who went for a drive, could only manage to edge the ball. Brook, stationed at the second slip, moved to the left and tried to reverse cup the catch. However, the ball burst through his hands and went for four.

#2 Another reprieve for Jaiswal The second catch was missed by Liam Dawson off Josh Tongue's delivery as Jaiswal received another lifeline in the 14th over. The ball was banged in short on the middle as Jaiswal mistimed the pull shot. It went flat towards Dawson at long leg. However, the substitute fielder made a shocking blunder as the ball went through his palms and hit his neck subsequently.

#3 Lifeline for Sudharsan Though Sudharsan could only manage 11 runs in the third innings, the southpaw would have been dismissed even earlier had Zak Crawley not dropped him in the 15th over. It was a full ball from Jamie Overton as Sudharsan went hard at the drive. The mistimed shot meant the ball found a thick outside edge and it flew toward the third slip. Crawley, however, failed to complete the catch as three runs were added to Sudharsan's tally.

#4 Akash Deep's drop also tormented England Pacer Akash Deep, who arrived late on Day 2 as a nightwatchman, frustrated England with a 66-run knock. Notably, he was dropped by Crawley on 21 in the 26th over. It was a good-length delivery from Josh Tongue, angling in and nipping away. Akash, who was left bamboozled, could only manage an edge. Crawley dived to the left at third slip but he moved too quickly. The ball hence ended up hitting him on the end of his palm.

#5 Karun Nair could not do much despite the drop Karun Nair also got a reprieve in the 54th over. Jamie Overton missed out on another wicket as Harry Brook made a blunder this time. It was a length ball, angling into the off-stump. Nair, who was squared up, edged the ball. Brook, who was placed at the second slip, moved to his right in the catch attempt. Though he got both fingertips, it was another drop. Nair, however, was eventually dismissed for 17.

#6 Third drop of Jaiswal Jaiswal, who received two lifelines earlier in the innings, went on to score 118 runs. Notably, he got a reprieve in the 58th over as well. Overton delivered a good-length ball, angling onto middle and leg. Jaiswal glanced it on the leg side, and the ball almost carried to the leg gully fielder. Ben Duckett went to his left and even managed to get a hand on the ball. However, the ball raced away to the boundary.