Graham Thorpe's legacy to be honored at The Oval: Details

The Surrey County Cricket Club (SCCC) has announced plans to honor the late Graham Thorpe . The former England batter had tragically died by suicide in August last year. The tribute will take place on Day 2 of the 5th Test between England and India at The Oval. The day will be dedicated to celebrating Thorpe's life and legacy, as well as raising awareness for mental health issues.

Fundraising initiative A day for Thorpe: Raising funds for mental health charity The SCCC has announced that "A day for Thorpey will be held at the Kia Oval Cricket Ground, London, in support of mental health charity Mind, on what would have been Graham's 56th birthday." Fans are encouraged to wear headbands similar to those worn by Thorpe during his international career from 1993-2005. The headbands have been co-designed with Graham's wife Amanda and daughters Kitty and Emma.

Personal reflection Amanda Thorpe speaks about the impact of the event Amanda Thorpe, Graham's wife, spoke to BBC about the significance of this day. She said it would be a powerful moment to celebrate her husband's life and memory. "His light was so bright. He'll go on," she said, emphasizing how important it is to keep his spirit alive through such tributes and initiatives for mental health awareness.

Daughters emphasizes need for open conversations Kitty Thorpe stressed the importance of talking about death and grief, especially suicide. She said, "When you add the layer of death by suicide, that makes it even more taboo." Emma echoed this sentiment. "It's important to me that we do that to help other people who have gone through similar things. And to start a conversation there and reduce the shame and the stigma that there is around these conversations."