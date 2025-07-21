Did Ajay Devgn meet Shahid Afridi during WCL 2025?

The World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 has been embroiled in controversy after the cancellation of the India-Pakistan match at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The decision to call off the game was made amid intense public outrage due to the tensions between India and Pakistan after the recent Pahalgam terror attack. Meanwhile, on Monday, actor Ajay Devgn 's images with former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi went viral, sparking anger among netizens about Devgn's supposed presence in Birmingham. Here's what actually happened.

Clarification Did Devgn meet Afridi recently? The images of Devgn with Afridi that have been circulating online are from the inaugural edition of WCL in 2024, not 2025. The two had met during this tournament when Devgn was present at Edgbaston to witness the matches firsthand. The final match of this edition saw India defeating Pakistan. Notably, Devgn is a co-owner of the T20 tournament.

Twitter Post Take a look at the photos here Ajay Devgn, one of the owners of WCL, with pakistani jihadi Shahid Afridi!!!



Ab koi kya hi kahe.. pic.twitter.com/0cEKiToIYW — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) July 21, 2025

Officialt 'Statement' Apology issued by WCL organizers The organizers of WCL 2025 have now issued a public apology for the cancellation of the India-Pakistan match. In their statement, they said, "We sincerely apologize again for hurting the sentiments and hope people will understand that all we ever wanted was to bring a few happy moments to the fans." The tournament continues with other matches despite this setback.