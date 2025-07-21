2nd T20I: Bangladesh eye series win against Pakistan in Dhaka

The second T20I of the three-match series between Bangladesh and Pakistan will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday. The hosts won the first match by seven wickets, with Parvez Hossain Emon scoring an unbeaten 56 off 39 balls. Taskin Ahmed was instrumental with his three-wicket haul for Bangladesh. Pakistan would be raring to bounce back after a disappointing outing in the opener. Here is the preview.

Game specifics Timing, streaming details, and pitch report The pitch at Shere Bangla National Stadium is expected to remain similar to what it was in the first game of this series, which wasn't an easy one for batsmen. Owing to the same, Pakistan were folded for just 110 before the hosts (112/3) crossed the line in just 15.3 overs. Meanwhile, the second T20I match will be played on July 22 at 5:30pm. IST. Fans can catch all the action live on FanCode (app and website).

Historical matchup A look at head-to-head record As per ESPNcricinfo, the two teams have met 23 times in T20I cricket, with Pakistan still having a significant lead with 19 wins as compared to Bangladesh's four. The Men in Green have won five of their eight away T20Is against the Tigers. Notably, Pakistan humiliated Bangladesh with a 3-0 T20I series triumph at home earlier this year.

Team lineups Here are the probable XIs Bangladesh (Probable XI): Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das (c & wk), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman. Pakistan (Probable XI): Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Abbas Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed.