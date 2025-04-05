Michael Bracewell slams his maiden ODI fifty as captain: Stats
What's the story
In the rain-affected 3rd ODI against Pakistan at Mount Maunganui, New Zealand posted 264/8 after being invited to bat.
The match was curtailed to 42 overs a side due to a wet outfield.
Opening batsman Rhys Mariu and all-rounder Michael Bracewell played pivotal roles in setting this competitive total.
The latter brought up his maiden fifty while leading the Kiwis in ODIs.
Explosive finish
Bracewell's explosive finish propels NZ to competitive total
NZ were 164/4 when captain Bracewell came in. He finished the innings on a high, scoring 59 off just 40 balls. His tally included 1 four and 6 sixes.
His efforts in the last 19 overs were instrumental in boosting New Zealand's score by an impressive 99 runs.
This strong finish helped his team reach a challenging total despite Pakistan's bowlers keeping a check on the run-rate for most parts of the match.
Stats
Bracewell gets past 750 ODI runs
As mentioned, Bracewell raced to his maiden half-century as captain in ODI cricket.
The left-handed batter now has 757 runs from 34 ODIs at an average of 37.85. His career tally has two tons besides as many fifties.
Bracewell has a remarkable strike-rate of 115.39 in the format.
The spinner also has over 30 wickets with the ball.