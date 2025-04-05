What's the story

In the rain-affected 3rd ODI against Pakistan at Mount Maunganui, New Zealand posted 264/8 after being invited to bat.

The match was curtailed to 42 overs a side due to a wet outfield.

Opening batsman Rhys Mariu and all-rounder Michael Bracewell played pivotal roles in setting this competitive total.

The latter brought up his maiden fifty while leading the Kiwis in ODIs.