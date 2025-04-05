What's the story

Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav scored a 67-run knock from 43 balls versus Lucknow Super Giants in Match 16 of the Indian Premier League season on Friday.

The star batter's half-century went in vain as MI (191/5) suffered a 12-run defeat against LSG (203/8).

SKY departed in the 17th over, failing to take his side past the line.

This was his 25th fifty in IPL.