Suryakumar Yadav slams his 25th IPL half-century: Key stats
What's the story
Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav scored a 67-run knock from 43 balls versus Lucknow Super Giants in Match 16 of the Indian Premier League season on Friday.
The star batter's half-century went in vain as MI (191/5) suffered a 12-run defeat against LSG (203/8).
SKY departed in the 17th over, failing to take his side past the line.
This was his 25th fifty in IPL.
Knock
SKY is part of two fifty-plus partnerships for MI
SKY came to bat when MI were 17/2 after 2.2 overs. He was part of a 69-run stand alongside Naman Dhir for the 3rd wicket.
Dhir entertained with a knock of 46 from 24 balls. After his departure, SKY and Tilak Varma added 66 runs.
SKY got to his fifty off 31 balls in the 14th over. Avesh Khan dismissed the batter (17th over).
Information
How did the batter get dismissed?
A wide ball outside off from Avesh Khan saw the batter move far across as he tried to sweep the ball. He couldn't time it and went off-balance. Abdul Samad completed a catch at deep backward square-leg.
Stats
400 fours in the IPL and 55th T20 fifty
Suryakumar's 67-run knock had nine fours and a six. He struck at 155.81.
In the IPL, the batter owns 3,765 runs at an average of 32.73. He has hammered 25 fifties (100s: 2). SKY also raced to 400 fours.
Overall, he owns 8,074 runs from 313 T20s (289 innings) at 34.35. This was his 55th fifty (100s: 6).
Do you know?
SKY owns 161 runs versus LSG
As per ESPNcricinfo, SKY has raced to 161 runs versus LSG from 7 IPL games at 23. He has struck at 140. This was his maiden fifty versus LSG.
MI
100 IPL matches for SKY in MI colors
Former Kolkata Knight Riders batter, Suryakumar, played his 100th IPL match for MI.
He owns 3,157 runs across 98 innings for the team, averaging 35.87. His strike rate is 149.05.
He has 24 fifties and 2 tons for MI in addition to posting nine ducks.
Suryakumar has hit 346 fours and 117 sixes for MI.