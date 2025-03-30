What's the story

Gujarat Titans demolished Mumbai Indians by 36 runs in match number 9 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

GT posted a score of 196/8 in their 20 overs. Sai Sudharsan scored a half-century.

In response, MI were restricted to 160/6.

The hero for GT was Prasidh Krishna, who was solid with the ball.