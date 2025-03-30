IPL 2025, GT vs MI: Presenting Player of the Day
What's the story
Gujarat Titans demolished Mumbai Indians by 36 runs in match number 9 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
GT posted a score of 196/8 in their 20 overs. Sai Sudharsan scored a half-century.
In response, MI were restricted to 160/6.
The hero for GT was Prasidh Krishna, who was solid with the ball.
Performance
A solid display from Prasidh
The pacer was introduced by Shubman Gill in the 12th over.
He gave away just 2 runs and picked the wicket of Tilak Varma, breaking a fifty-plus stand.
His next over went for 4 runs. In his 3rd over, he dismissed set batter Suryakumar Yadav (48), conceding 2 runs.
His final over went for 10 runs.
Information
Prasidh is our pick for Player of the Day
Prasidh clocked 2/18 from his 4 overs. He bowled 14 dot balls and conceded only 2 fours. His economy rate was 4.50. The way he swung the contest in GT's favor helped us picking him as the Player of the Day.
Do you know?
Prasidh completes 50 wickets in the IPL
Prasidh surpassed 50 IPL wickets with his 2/18. He now owns 51 wickets at 34.54. His economy rate is 8.90. Notably, he owns 1 four-fer in the IPL.