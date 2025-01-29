Yadav, known for his aggressive 360-degree batting in T20 cricket, has failed to deliver match-winning performances in the first three matches of the series, managing just 26 runs.

In the third T20I, he was dismissed early after scoring a rapid 14 off seven balls. Notably, Yadav was dismissed while trying to scoop-flick Mark Wood.

Before that, he was bowled by Brydon Carse (2nd T20I). In the opener, his attempted flick off Jofra Archer ended his stay. He scored a duck.