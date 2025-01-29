Michael Vaughan criticizes Suryakumar Yadav's aggressive batting in T20I series
Former England captain Michael Vaughan criticized Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav's overly aggressive batting in the ongoing T20I series against England.
Vaughan suggested Yadav focus on playing more sensibly and spending time at the crease rather than attempting to hit every ball.
He highlighted this point during a Cricbuzz discussion, analyzing Yadav's performance in the first three matches.
Performance review
Yadav's manner of dismissals in the tourney
Yadav, known for his aggressive 360-degree batting in T20 cricket, has failed to deliver match-winning performances in the first three matches of the series, managing just 26 runs.
In the third T20I, he was dismissed early after scoring a rapid 14 off seven balls. Notably, Yadav was dismissed while trying to scoop-flick Mark Wood.
Before that, he was bowled by Brydon Carse (2nd T20I). In the opener, his attempted flick off Jofra Archer ended his stay. He scored a duck.
Expert advice
Vaughan emphasizes need for sensible batting
Vaughan emphasized the importance of sensible batting, stating that players can regain form only by spending time in the middle.
He expressed concern over Yadav's current approach, where he returns to the dugout after hitting a few good shots, without making a significant contribution.
"At the minute, Suryakumar Yadav is going out there, hitting a few good shots, and before you blink, he is back on his way to the dugout without making too much of a contribution," Vaughan said.
Strategic shift
Vaughan's advice to Yadav amid form concerns
Vaughan advised Yadav to be more selective in his aggression, saying not every ball can be hit for a boundary.
He also suggested that Yadav should have recognized the manageable total India was chasing in Rajkot and could have rebuilt the innings.
"If there was ever a time for him (Surya) to just step back and go from fifth gear to third gear, just to give himself a chance to get in, it was probably now (in Rajkot)," Vaughan said.
Stats
A look the Indian skipper's T20I stats
SKY has featured in 81 T20Is, having amassed 2,596 runs at 39.33. His strike rate reads 167.70.
He also owns four tons and 21 fifties, with his highest score being 117. This came against England in 2022.
Notably, Yadav last scored a fifty back in 2024, against Bangladesh in Hyderabad when managed 75 off 66 balls.
Additionally, he has played six innings since then, managing the highest score of 21 runs as per ESPNcricinfo.