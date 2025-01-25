What's the story

Rinku Singh has been sidelined from the 2nd, and 3rd T20Is against England due to back spasm.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the news today.

Meanwhile, the injury happened when Singh was fielding in the first T20I in Kolkata.

However, although he didn't bat in that match, his contribution helped India win by seven wickets at Eden Gardens.