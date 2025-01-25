Rinku Singh sidelined for 2nd and 3rd T20I with injury
What's the story
Rinku Singh has been sidelined from the 2nd, and 3rd T20Is against England due to back spasm.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the news today.
Meanwhile, the injury happened when Singh was fielding in the first T20I in Kolkata.
However, although he didn't bat in that match, his contribution helped India win by seven wickets at Eden Gardens.
Injury update
BCCI monitoring Singh's recovery progress
The BCCI confirmed that Singh is recovering well from his lower back spasm, with the medical team closely monitoring his progress.
Meanwhile, India face another blow as Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the series due to a side strain.
Additionally, Reddy will undergo treatment at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.
Squad changes
Ramandeep Singh and Shivam Dube join squad
Amid the injury crisis, Ramandeep Singh and Shivam Dube have been added to India's T20I squad.
Meanwhile, Dube is set to join the team in Rajkot ahead of the third T20I on Tuesday, January 28, replacing Reddy for the rest of the series.
India also face additional fitness worries surrounding Abhishek Sharma and Mohammed Shami.
Updated squad
This is India's updated squad post-injuries
India's updated squad for the T20I series against England: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Axar Patel (VC), Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Shivam Dube, Ramandeep Singh.
Stats
A look Rinku Singh's T20I stats
Singh's injury comes as a major setback for India amidst other injury concerns.
Meanwhile, the batter owns 507 runs across 31 matches (22 innings) while averaging 46.09.
He boasts a strike rate of 165.14 and has smashed three fifties already. Additionally, his highest T20I score reads 69* which he scored against Afghanistan.