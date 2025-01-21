Brendon McCullum's era as England white-ball coach begins
What's the story
Brendon McCullum is set to begin his role as England's white-ball head coach in Kolkata on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, he has vowed to carry the Test team's aggressive, entertaining approach into the series against India and beyond.
This promise also extends into the ICC Champions Trophy, where he feels captain Jos Buttler's "best years are yet to come",at the Eden Gardens ahead of the first T20I.
Coaching journey
McCullum's journey to England's dual head coach role
Appointed as England's dual-format head coach in September, McCullum has successfully led Test tours of Pakistan and New Zealand, while Marcus Trescothick was temporarily handling the one-day responsibilities.
Now, McCullum takes charge of a five-match T20I series against the reigning T20 World Cup champions, followed by three ODIs against the 2023 50-over World Cup finalists.
Coaching philosophy
McCullum's approach to coaching England's white-ball team
Before the first T20I at Eden Gardens, McCullum praised England's batting as "as powerful as anyone's in the world."
However, he emphasized his immediate focus on unlocking the players' full potential.
While winning remains a goal, he noted that dressing-room discussions prioritize performance and cohesion.
Meanwhile, he also stated that his objective is to maximize the team's talent and develop a cricketing style that offers the best chance of success.
Cricket vision
McCullum's vision for an entertaining brand of cricket
As per ESPNcricinfo, McCullum also said that he wants The Three Lions to play a highly watchable brand of cricket.
He thinks with the potential the team possesses, there's no reason why they can't do that.
He also emphasized their strong batting lineup, skilled spinners, excellent fielders, and fast bowlers as assets that give them options to entertain and up their chances of success.
Unification strategy
McCullum's strategy to unify Test and ODI teams
McCullum now leads a white-ball team in transition, following losses in both the 50 and 20-over World Cup titles in 2023-24.
His selections for this campaign indicate his intent to unify the Test and one-day squads through his dual coaching role.
Additionally, eight of his 15 picks for the ODI squad have played in the red-ball format over the past year, showcasing this unification strategy.
ODI record
Recap of England's ODI performance since start of 2023
England have played seven ODI series since the start of 2023 with their first series against South Africa ending in a 2-1 loss.
They beat Bangladesh, New Zealand and Ireland in three bilateral series.
England faced a disappointing group-stage exit in the 2023 50-over World Cup.
In 2024, England lost two bilateral ODI series against West Indies and one versus the Aussies.