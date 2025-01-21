What's the story

Indian cricket star Virat Kohli will make a long-awaited return to the Ranji Trophy after a 12-year gap.

The star batter has confirmed his availability for Delhi's final group-stage match against Railways, which is scheduled for January 30 to February 2.

Delhi's head coach Sarandeep Singh confirmed the news in an interview with ESPNcricinfo.

Here are further details.