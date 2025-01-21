Virat Kohli to play Ranji Trophy match after 12 years
What's the story
Indian cricket star Virat Kohli will make a long-awaited return to the Ranji Trophy after a 12-year gap.
The star batter has confirmed his availability for Delhi's final group-stage match against Railways, which is scheduled for January 30 to February 2.
Delhi's head coach Sarandeep Singh confirmed the news in an interview with ESPNcricinfo.
Here are further details.
Injury recovery
Kohli's absence from penultimate round due to injury
Notably, Kohli will be missing from the penultimate round of the group-stage matches, which will see Delhi take on Saurashtra in Rajkot on January 23.
The star batter is recovering from neck pain, receiving treatment on January 8.
Other Indian cricket stars, such as Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, are likely to play in this round of matches.
New regulation
BCCI's new rule mandates domestic cricket participation
After India's recent Test cricket defeats against New Zealand and Australia, the BCCI has introduced a new rule.
The regulation mandates that centrally contracted players must play domestic cricket unless they get prior permission from the selection panel head to opt-out.
This decision was made in consultation with the team's leadership group, including head coach Gautam Gambhir, Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma, and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar.
Future commitments
Kohli's participation in upcoming international series
It is unclear whether Kohli has informed the Indian team management and Ajit Agarkar about his decision to play in the January 30 Ranji game.
However, if the match extends to February 2, it will leave just a three-day gap before the ODI series against England starts on February 6.
Kohli is also part of India's squad for this England series and the upcoming Champions Trophy, where India's first match is on February 20.
FC stats
Kohli's First-Class cricket stats
Kohli, who has been dismal of late in Test cricket, has played a total of 155 First-Clas matches for Delhi, amassing 11,479 runs across 258 innings.
Additionally, he also boasts an average of 48.23 while striking at a rate of 55.96. His highest score is 254*.
Overall, he owns 37 tons and 39 fifties.
9,230 of Kohli's runs have come for India in Tests at 46.85. This includes 30 tons and 31 fifties.