Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav is ramping up his training as he recovers from a groin injury.

The left-arm unorthodox spinner was ruled out of the Test series against New Zealand and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 series in Australia due to the injury.

He has been undergoing rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence since the end of the New Zealand series.