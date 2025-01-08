What's the story

With the Champions Trophy just around the corner, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has been in a spot of bother with major construction work at important Pakistani stadiums still incomplete.

The National Stadium in Karachi, Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore, and the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium are all undergoing major renovations.

The projects were initially due for completion by December 31 last year but have been delayed due to various factors including adverse weather conditions.