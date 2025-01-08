Champions Trophy: Construction work at key Pakistan stadiums remains incomplete
What's the story
With the Champions Trophy just around the corner, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has been in a spot of bother with major construction work at important Pakistani stadiums still incomplete.
The National Stadium in Karachi, Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore, and the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium are all undergoing major renovations.
The projects were initially due for completion by December 31 last year but have been delayed due to various factors including adverse weather conditions.
Inspection plan
ICC to conduct status checks amid infrastructural delays
The ICC plans to send a team to Pakistan later this week to check the status of the ongoing stadium construction work.
This comes in light of the infrastructural issues that plagued the USA leg of last year's ICC T20 World Cup.
Informal contingency discussions are also being held in Dubai considering these delays and challenging weather conditions in Pakistan.
Construction challenges
Significant work remains at Pakistani stadiums
A source tracking the developments said, "All three stadiums are far from ready and it's not renovation or refurbishment, but proper construction which is underway."
The source further emphasized that a lot of work is left on seats, floodlights, facilities, and even the outfield and playing surfaces.
This is especially worrying as Lahore and Karachi are still under heavy construction work with their multi-storied enclosures yet to enter the finishing stages.
Weather woes
Weather conditions pose additional challenges to construction
The prevailing weather in Pakistan is adding to the woes of the stadium construction work.
The source revealed that even the plaster work is incomplete at the Gaddafi Stadium.
The National Stadium has decided against completely finishing the new enclosure as there is no time, making preparations for the upcoming Champions Trophy even more difficult.
Contingency talks
Contingency discussions underway for Champions Trophy
With the deadline for handing over the venues fast approaching, contingency discussions about relocating the entire tournament to the UAE are underway.
The source stated, "It's a no-brainer on what would happen if PCB misses deadlines and venues don't meet ICC checklist."
This situation is reminiscent of last year's T20 World Cup which was also marred by poor planning and infrastructural issues.