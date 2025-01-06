What's the story

South Africa beat Pakistan in the 2nd and final Test at Newlands, Cape Town, to win the series 2-0.

The Proteas chased down 58 on Day 4 without losing a wicket.

Earlier, the visitors staged a strong comeback after being inflicted upon the follow-on.

Double-centurion Ryan Rickelton was adjudged the Player of the Match, while Marco Jansen was the Man of the Series.