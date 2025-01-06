SA beat Pakistan at Newlands, win series 2-0: Key stats
South Africa beat Pakistan in the 2nd and final Test at Newlands, Cape Town, to win the series 2-0.
The Proteas chased down 58 on Day 4 without losing a wicket.
Earlier, the visitors staged a strong comeback after being inflicted upon the follow-on.
Double-centurion Ryan Rickelton was adjudged the Player of the Match, while Marco Jansen was the Man of the Series.
Match
A look at match summary
SA hammered Pakistan after electing to bat first. They compiled 615 on the back of Rickelton's double-century. Temba Bavuma and Kyle Verreynne also slammed centuries.
Pakistan perished for 194, with Babar Azam scoring a half-century.
Following-on, the visitors were powered by a double-century opening stand between Shan Masood and Babar. They stretched their second innings to 478.
SA finally chased down a paltry 58.
Masood
Masood smashes an incredible ton
Pakistan's opening batters Babar and Masood showed tremendous character in their second innings.
The visitors resumed Day 3 on 64/3 and perished for 194 after South Africa's 615.
While following on, Pakistan ended the day on 213/1, trailing by 208 runs.
Despite losing partners, Masood took Pakistan past 320. He ended up scoring 251-ball 141, a knock laced with 17 fours.
Partnership
Masood, Babar post these partnership records
Masood and Babar added 205 runs, the best opening partnership against South Africa on SA soil.
The two also recorded the second-highest partnership for Pakistan against South Africa in Tests (any wicket). It follows the 219-run stand stitched between Asad Shafiq and Younis Khan (Cape Town, 2013).
The 205-run stand is now the highest in Test cricket while following on.
Records
Other notable records of Masood
Masood recorded only the second 50-plus score by a Pakistan captain while following on in a Test match, after Saleem Malik's 237 against Australia in Rawalpindi in 1994.
Masood raced to his sixth century in Test cricket. He also owns 10 fifties.
This was also his second century while leading Pakistan in the format.
Information
Unique captaincy record for Masood
Masood has become the third Pakistan Test captain with a hundred as an opener after 149 - Saeed Anwar vs New Zealand, Rawalpindi, 1996 and 133 - Aamer Sohail vs Australia, Karachi, 1998.
Double-ton
Fourth-highest individual score on Proteas soil
Rickelton's 259 came from 343 deliveries. His second Test ton included 29 fours and 3 sixes.
As per Cricbuzz, Rickelton now holds the fourth-best individual score on South African soil in Tests. 275 - Gary Kirsten (SA) vs ENG, Durban, 1999; 274 - Graeme Pollock (SA) vs AUS, Durban, 1970; 262 - Stephen Fleming (NZ) vs SA, Cape Town, 2006 are above Rickelton.
Information
Second-highest individual score for SA against Pakistan
Rickelton's 259 is the second-highest score by a batter versus Pakistan in Tests. He is behind AB de Villiers, who smashed 278* runs in 2010. Rickelton is the fourth SA batter with a double-century against Pakistan after ABD, Graeme Smith (234), and Herchelle Gibbs (228).
Bavuma
Bavuma's fourth Test ton
South African captain Bavuma produced a sensational show on the opening day.
Bavuma's 106 from 179 balls was laced with 9 fours and 2 sixes. He has raced to 3,606 runs at an average of 37.95.
Bavuma averages 51.10 against Pakistan, having scored 510 runs with the help of one ton and two fifties. All four of his Test tons have come at home.
Ver
Verreynne goes past 1,000 Test runs with century
Kyle Verreynne went past 1,000 Test runs with a solid century on Day 2.
His 100 from 147 balls had 9 fours and 5 sixes. This was his fourth Test century. He also owns three fifties.
In the first Test against Pakistan, Verreynne failed with a pair of twos. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 10 home Tests, he owns 371 runs at 28.53.