Summarize Simplifying... In short Babar Azam, the Pakistani cricketer, is on the brink of scoring 4,000 runs in Test cricket, a feat achieved by only 11 other Pakistani players.

With an average of 43.92, Babar has scored 3,997 runs in 100 innings, including nine hundreds and 26 fifties.

His performance against South Africa stands at an average of 34.30, with 343 runs in 5 Tests. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

After 55 Tests (100 innings), Babar owns 3,997 runs (Image Source: X/@babarazam258)

Babar Azam set to attain this major milestone in Tests

By Rajdeep Saha 12:16 am Dec 26, 202412:16 am

What's the story Babar Azam is set to attain a major milestone in Test cricket. The Pakistan cricket team stalwart is aiming to breach the 4,000-run mark in Tests. Babar could achieve the record when Pakistan take on South Africa in the first Test match to be held in Centurion, starting December 26. Babar will be featuring in his 56th Test for the visitors. Here's more.

Babar is closing in on 4,000 Test runs

After 55 Tests (100 innings), Babar owns 3,997 runs at an average of 43.92. He is three runs shy of the landmark and can become just the 12th Pakistani batter to do so. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 16 home Tests, Babar owns 1,590 runs at 58.88. In 31 away Tests, he has 1,880 runs at 36.86. He owns 527 runs at neutral venues.

Babar averages 34.30 versus South Africa

Babar has nine hundreds and 26 fifties. In 5 Tests versus South Africa, he has amassed 343 runs at 34.30. His tally includes three fifties. Notably, he owns 221 runs on South African soil at 36.83.