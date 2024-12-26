Babar Azam set to attain this major milestone in Tests
Babar Azam is set to attain a major milestone in Test cricket. The Pakistan cricket team stalwart is aiming to breach the 4,000-run mark in Tests. Babar could achieve the record when Pakistan take on South Africa in the first Test match to be held in Centurion, starting December 26. Babar will be featuring in his 56th Test for the visitors. Here's more.
Babar is closing in on 4,000 Test runs
After 55 Tests (100 innings), Babar owns 3,997 runs at an average of 43.92. He is three runs shy of the landmark and can become just the 12th Pakistani batter to do so. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 16 home Tests, Babar owns 1,590 runs at 58.88. In 31 away Tests, he has 1,880 runs at 36.86. He owns 527 runs at neutral venues.
Babar averages 34.30 versus South Africa
Babar has nine hundreds and 26 fifties. In 5 Tests versus South Africa, he has amassed 343 runs at 34.30. His tally includes three fifties. Notably, he owns 221 runs on South African soil at 36.83.