Summarize Simplifying... In short South Africa has climbed to the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) standings after defeating Sri Lanka 2-0, with a standout performance from Maharaj.

Their position at the top, with 63.33% points, depends on their upcoming home matches against Pakistan.

The top two teams in the WTC standings, determined by the percentage of points earned, will qualify for the final in June.

South Africa won the series 2-0 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

WTC standings: SA climb to top after beating SL 2-0

By Parth Dhall 04:03 pm Dec 09, 202404:03 pm

What's the story South Africa registered a remarkable 109-run win against Sri Lanka in the 2nd Test at St George's Park in Gqeberha. The victory has pushed them ahead of Australia in the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) standings. They are now only one win away from sealing a spot in next year's WTC final. Keshav Maharaj was the star of the match, taking five wickets. South Africa completed a series sweep with a 2-0 scoreline.

Match highlight

Maharaj's stellar performance seals victory for South Africa

Maharaj was brilliant, returning with figures of 5/76 in the final innings. His efforts saw South Africa bundle Sri Lanka for 238 in just 70 minutes on the final day. The win was important as both teams were looking to stay in the race for a spot in next June's WTC final. With this win, South Africa have bolstered their chances of qualifying for their maiden WTC final.

WTC standings

South Africa top WTC points table

After defeating Sri Lanka, South Africa now top the WTC points table. They hav two more Tests against Pakistan at home lined up, starting December 26. They have 63.33% points, 2.62 points ahead of Australia's 60.71% points. The standings changed just a day after Australia briefly became the table toppers with their emphatic victory over India in Adelaide.

Future prospects

South Africa's chances depend on upcoming matches

South Africa's chances to reach the WTC final at Lord's in June next year now hinges on their run in the remaining two home fixtures against Pakistan. India now occupy the third spot with 57.29% points while Sri Lanka are fourth with 45.45% points. Notably, India need to win their remaining three Tests in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to claim the coveted berth.

Points system

Top-two sides will reach WTC final

As has been the case, the ICC WTC standings are determined by the percentage of points earned. There are 12 points available for each win in the WTC. Four points are awarded to each team for a draw, with the teams earning six for a tie. A loss leads to no point deduction, while teams can lose points because of slow over-rates. The top-two sides in the standings qualify for the final.