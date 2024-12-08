India lost to Australia by 10 wickets in Adelaide

WTC 2023-25 standings: How Team India can qualify for final

By Parth Dhall 12:51 pm Dec 08, 202412:51 pm

What's the story India's hopes of making it to the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final have taken a huge hit after a 10-wicket loss to Australia in the 2nd Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The Day/Night Test at the Adelaide Oval witnessed Australia's Travis Head putting on a sensational show with a blistering 140. The win has taken Australia to the top of the WTC table, while India has dropped to third behind South Africa. Can India still reach the WTC final?

Championship scenario

India require three successive wins

Australia currently lead the 2023-25 WTC table with a points percentage of 60.71. They have won nine and lost four Tests so far. Although India won the Perth Test, the 3-0 series defeat to New Zealand at home dented their plight. With another loss, India have slipped to third (PCT: 57.29). South Africa occupy the second spot with PCT of 59.26. Notably, India would have to win their remaining three Tests Down Under in order to make the final.

Match summary

India's performance in Adelaide Test

In the first innings of the pink-ball Test, India could only score 180 runs. Australia replied with a total of 337 runs, thanks to Head's aggressive batting. The Indian team was then bundled out for 175 in the second innings, setting a modest target of just 19 for Australia to win. The home team achieved the target with ease, thereby leveling the five-match series 1-1.

Information

SA rose after beating SL

South Africa climbed to the second spot after beating Sri Lanka in the 1st Test. This pushed Australia to third with India back on top. However, Australia have regained their top spot after beating India in Adelaide.

WTC

A look at points system

As has been the case, the ICC WTC standings are determined by the percentage of points earned. There are 12 points available for each win in the WTC. Four points are awarded to each team for a draw, with the teams earning six for a tie. A loss leads to no point deduction, while teams can lose points because of slow over-rates. The top-two sides in the standings qualify for the final.