Mitchell Starc, the Australian pacer, has made cricket history by achieving his fourth five-wicket haul in Day-Night Tests, a feat no other bowler has accomplished.

This achievement also marked his first Test fifer against India, making him the eighth Aussie bowler to claim 50 Test scalps against the team.

Starc, who has taken 72 wickets in just 13 pink-ball matches, is the leading wicket-taker in this format, with no other bowler even reaching 50.

Starc claimed a sensational five-wicket haul (Image source: X/@ICC)

Mitchell Starc registers fourth five-wicket haul in Day-Night Tests: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:56 pm Dec 06, 202402:56 pm

What's the story Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc produced a sensational spell in the first innings of the second Test against India at the Adelaide Oval, which is a Day-Night affair. Starc dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal with the first ball of the match and continued his brilliant spell, claiming a career-best 6/48. He took six wickets in total as the visitors were restricted to 180/10 while batting first.

Spell

Starc's spell triggers collapse

KL Rahul (37) and Shubman Gill (30) revived the Indian innings with a 69-run stand after Starc removed Jaiswal for a duck. Rahul's dismissal in the 19th over by Starc triggered another top-order collapse for India. Two overs later, Starc tempted Virat Kohli into an ill-judged shot which landed in Steve Smith's hands at slips. Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshit Rana, and Nitish Reddy fell to him in the second session as India were all out for 180.

Stats

Fourth fifer in Day-Night Tests

Starc finished his spell with 6/48 across 14.1 overs, his career-best figures in the format. Meanwhile, this was his fourth fifer in Day-Night Tests. No other bowler has more than two fifers in this regard. Notably, the pacer is is also the leading wicket-taker in pink-ball Tests. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has raced to 72 wickets from only 13 matches at an average of 17.81. No other bowler has even 50 wickets in Day-Night Tests.

Stats

Maiden fifer vs India

This was Starc's maiden Test five-wicket haul against the Indian team. Meanwhile, the series opener saw Starc become the eighth Aussie bowler to complete 50 Test scalps vs India. Having played 20 games against the team, Starc has raced to 57 wickets at 35.49. A bulk of his wickets against India, 44 to be precise, have come from 13 home Tests.

Career

Starc's overall career achievements in Test cricket

Earlier this year, Starc became only the fifth Australian bowler to achieve 350 wickets in Test cricket. Having played 91 games, he has picked a total of 367 wickets at an average of 27.53. His career features 15 five-wicket hauls and two 10-wicket match hauls. 226 of his wickets have come at home at 26.