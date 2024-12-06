Summarize Simplifying... In short Justin Langer, former Australian cricketer and coach, has expressed admiration for Rishabh Pant's cricketing prowess, particularly his performances in Australia.

Rishabh Pant will play for LSG in the IPL (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Justin Langer reflects on Rishabh Pant's past performances Down Under

By Rajdeep Saha 02:39 pm Dec 06, 202402:39 pm

What's the story Former Australian cricketer and current head coach of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Justin Langer has opened up about his experiences with Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant. Langer reminisced about Pant's impressive performances in the 2020-21 series. However, Langer now considers Pant an ally rather than an adversary, after he was acquired by LSG in the recent IPL auction for a staggering ₹27 crore.

Leadership prospects

Pant tipped to lead Lucknow Super Giants

Pant is tipped to be the next captain of LSG, after the exit of former leader KL Rahul. This development means Pant will be working closely with Langer in the upcoming season. On Day 1 of the second Test between Australia and India, Langer called Pant his "mate" as he geared up to bat in the first session.

Coach's comments

Langer's remarks on Pant's past performances

Langer recalled Pant's impactful performances on his previous tours of Australia. "Rishabh Pant has haunted me the most from the last two series. Now a week ago, I hope he's my favorite person in the world with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) picking him," said Langer while on commentary in Adelaide. These comments show Langer's high regard for Pant as a cricketer and his anticipation of their future collaboration at LSG.

Match highlights

Pant's memorable innings in Australia

Pant's performances in Australia have been particularly noteworthy. He scored a crucial 96 on Day 5 of the third Test in Sydney, keeping India in the hunt against a daunting target. The effort resulted in a draw that kept the series evenly poised at 1-1 ahead of the final Test at Gabba, Brisbane. In Brisbane, Pant's match-winning knock of 89 helped India chase down an imposing target of 328 on the final day.

Coach's admiration

Langer's praise for Pant post-Brisbane victory

After India's historic win in Brisbane, Langer lauded Pant by drawing parallels with Ben Stokes's Headingley innings in the 2019 Ashes. This was India's second consecutive Test series win in Australia under Langer's coaching. The former Australian cricketer had showered praises on Pant and acknowledged how instrumental he was in these victories.