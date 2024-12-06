Adelaide Test: Mitchell Starc's six-fer restricts India to 180/10
Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc produced a brilliant show in the first innings of the second Test against India at the Adelaide Oval. He single-handedly broke the backbone of the Indian batting line-up, taking six wickets. Meanwhile, youngster Nitish Reddy scored a fighting 42 as India folded for 180 on Day 1, having batted 44.1 overs. Notably, India are 1-0 up in the five-match series. Here is the innings report.
Starc's early strikes unsettle Indian top-order
Starc announced his arrival with the very first ball of the match, sending Yashasvi Jaiswal back for a golden duck. His next victim was KL Rahul (37), who had earlier survived a few close calls from Scott Boland. Two overs later, Starc tempted Virat Kohli into an ill-judged shot which landed in Steve Smith's hands at slips. Ravichandran Ashwin and Harshit Rana fell to him in the second session as India were once reeling at 141/8.
Reddy rescues India with a knock of character
The rest of the Indian batting lineup also faltered against the Australian attack. While Shubman Gill made 30, key players like Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma failed to make significant contributions. Reddy (42), nevertheless, stepped up as he was the only Indian batter to cross the 40-run mark. Meanwhile, pacers Pat Cummins and Scott Boland took two wickets apiece.
Summary of the Aussie bowle
Starc bowled 14.1 overs for his 6/48. He bowled two maidens. Cummins managed 2/41 from 12 overs (4 maidens). Scott Boland clocked 2/54 from 13 overs. Mitchell Marsh bowled four overs, conceding 26 runs. Spinner Nathan Lyon was handed a solitary over.