Ashwin dismissed Devon Conway to attain this feat (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Ashwin overtakes Nathan Lyon to become seventh-highest wicket-taker in Tests

By Parth Dhall 02:02 pm Oct 24, 202402:02 pm

What's the story Star Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has added another feather to his cap. He has become the seventh-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket after overtaking Australian spinner Nathan Lyon. Ashwin took gave India their first three breakthroughs in the 2nd Test against New Zealand in Pune. He dismissed a well-set Devon Conway to eclipse Lyon on the wickets tally. Here are the key stats.

Record

Ashwin races past 530 Test wickets

Ashwin has now raced past 530 wickets in Test cricket. Lyon, Ashwin's long-time rival in the format, currently has 530 wickets from 129 Tests at an average of 30.28. Ashwin is now behind Muthiah Muralidaran (800), Shane Warne (708), James Anderson (704), Anil Kumble (619), Stuart Broad (604), and Glenn McGrath (563) in terms of Test wickets.

WTC

Highest wicket-taker in WTC history

Ashwin unlocked another achievement with his second wicket in the ongoing match. By dismissing Will Young, Ashwin overtook Lyon to become the highest wicket-taker in ICC World Test Championship (WTC) history. The Australian spinner now holds the second spot with 187 WTC scalps. Among Indians, Jasprit Bumrah follows Ashwin with more than 120 wickets.

Wickets

Ashwin owns this unique record

During the Kanpur Test against Bangladesh earlier this year, Ashwin became the first-ever bowler to grab at least 50 wickets in each of the three WTC editions. Ashwin also became the highest wicket-taker in the 2023-25 WTC edition. He overtook Australia's Josh Hazlewood, who owns 51 scalps in this regard.