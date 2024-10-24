Perth Stadium installs 'drop-in wicket' for India-Australia Test
In a major development, the Perth Stadium has successfully installed a 'drop-in wicket' ahead of the much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy between hosts Australia and India. The installation was done using a unique 30-meter-long, 40-tonne cricket wicket transporter, a one of its kind in Western Australia. This comes ahead of the much-anticipated Australia-India 1st Test set to be hosted by Perth.
International cricket returns to Perth Stadium
The Perth Stadium awaits a busy season of international cricket. The venue will host an ODI between Australia and Pakistan on November 10, bringing back international cricket. Later in the month, it will be the battleground for one of cricket's most intense rivalries as Australia and India lock horns in the first Test from November 22.
Perth Stadium to host BBL matches
Apart from international matches, the Perth Stadium will also play host to five home games for the Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League (BBL). The Scorchers's campaign starts with a match against Melbourne Stars on December 15, followed by a Boxing Day Bash against Brisbane Heat. These events further highlight Perth's position as Australia's top cricketing destination.
Unique wicket transporter used at Perth Stadium
The drop-in wicket was delicately placed on the Perth Stadium playing surface with the help of a special 30-meter-long, 40-tonne transporter. The machine was used in collaboration with HG Turf to ensure the best conditions for the upcoming matches. The installation process was a unique sight, thanks to this special equipment.
Officials express excitement for upcoming cricket season
Australian cricketer Aaron Hardie and Perth Stadium CEO Mike McKenna have both expressed their excitement about the upcoming season. While Hardie looks forward to playing in front of passionate home fans, McKenna highlighted the importance of hosting both international and domestic fixtures at such an iconic venue. The Perth Stadium is vying to deliver a summer of unforgettable cricket.