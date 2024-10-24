Summarize Simplifying... In short Perth Stadium is gearing up for a bustling cricket season, hosting an ODI between Australia and Pakistan, and a Test match between Australia and India.

The venue will also host five Big Bash League games for the Perth Scorchers.

To ensure optimal playing conditions, a unique 30-meter-long, 40-tonne transporter was used to delicately install a 'drop-in wicket'.

The stadium's CEO and Australian cricketer Aaron Hardie have expressed their excitement for the upcoming season. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The installation was done using a unique 30-meter-long, 40-tonne cricket wicket transporter

Perth Stadium installs 'drop-in wicket' for India-Australia Test

By Parth Dhall 01:01 pm Oct 24, 202401:01 pm

What's the story In a major development, the Perth Stadium has successfully installed a 'drop-in wicket' ahead of the much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy between hosts Australia and India. The installation was done using a unique 30-meter-long, 40-tonne cricket wicket transporter, a one of its kind in Western Australia. This comes ahead of the much-anticipated Australia-India 1st Test set to be hosted by Perth.

Upcoming matches

International cricket returns to Perth Stadium

The Perth Stadium awaits a busy season of international cricket. The venue will host an ODI between Australia and Pakistan on November 10, bringing back international cricket. Later in the month, it will be the battleground for one of cricket's most intense rivalries as Australia and India lock horns in the first Test from November 22.

Domestic fixtures

Perth Stadium to host BBL matches

Apart from international matches, the Perth Stadium will also play host to five home games for the Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League (BBL). The Scorchers's campaign starts with a match against Melbourne Stars on December 15, followed by a Boxing Day Bash against Brisbane Heat. These events further highlight Perth's position as Australia's top cricketing destination.

Installation process

Unique wicket transporter used at Perth Stadium

The drop-in wicket was delicately placed on the Perth Stadium playing surface with the help of a special 30-meter-long, 40-tonne transporter. The machine was used in collaboration with HG Turf to ensure the best conditions for the upcoming matches. The installation process was a unique sight, thanks to this special equipment.

Anticipation

Officials express excitement for upcoming cricket season

Australian cricketer Aaron Hardie and Perth Stadium CEO Mike McKenna have both expressed their excitement about the upcoming season. While Hardie looks forward to playing in front of passionate home fans, McKenna highlighted the importance of hosting both international and domestic fixtures at such an iconic venue. The Perth Stadium is vying to deliver a summer of unforgettable cricket.