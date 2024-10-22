Summarize Simplifying... In short South African cricketer Kyle Verreynne has made history by scoring the highest individual score by a South African wicket-keeper in Tests in Bangladesh, surpassing Mark Boucher's 2003 record of 71 runs.

This achievement, along with his crucial partnership with Mulder, has solidified Verreynne's position as a key player in South Africa's Test cricket team.

Verreynne played a fine knock (Image source: X/@ICC)

Kyle Verreynne smokes second Test ton, equals Mark Boucher's feat

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:10 pm Oct 22, 202401:10 pm

What's the story South Africa's Kyle Verreynne has scripted history in the ongoing Test series opener against Bangladesh in Mirpur. The youngster has become the second wicket-keeper batter from his nation to score a Test century against the Tigers. Verreynne accomplished the three-figure mark on Day 2 as he joined the legendary Mark Boucher. Notably, the former recorded a crucial 119-run partnership with Wiaan Mulder, that helped South Africa recover from a challenging position in their first innings. Here's more on this.

Knock

A crucial knock from Verreynne

After bowling out Bangladesh for 106, SA had a poor start as they were reduced to 108/6 on Day 1. Verreynne then joined forces with Mulder as the duo denied Bangladesh another wicket in the final session. They continued their good work on Day 2 morning and brought up their respective fifties. While Mulder departed for 54, Verreynne stitched another 66-run stand with Dane Piedt (32). Verreynne eventually fell to Mehidy Hasan Miraz as SA finished at 308/10.

Record breaker

Verreynne surpasses Boucher's record in Bangladesh

As mentioned, Verreynne become the second SA wicket-keeper to score a Test century versus Bangladesh. He joined Boucher, who made 117 in the 2008 Centurion Test. Verreynne's gritty show also saw him break another long-standing record of Boucher. He scripted the highest individual score by a South African wicket-keeper batter in Tests in Bangladesh. His 114 overshadowed Boucher's previous record of 71 runs, set way back in 2003.

Career overview

Decoding Verreynne's Test career

Verreynne departed for 114 off 144 balls as he smoked eight fours and two sixes. He has now raced to 833 runs across 19 Tests at 30.85. This was overall his second Test hundred as he also owns three fifties. 209 of his runs have come against the Tigers at 52.25. Meanwhile, AB de Villiers (164 vs Pakistan, Dubai) and Quinton de Kock (111 vs India, Visakhapatnam) are the only other SA keepers with Test tons in Asia.