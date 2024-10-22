Summarize Simplifying... In short The LA28 Olympics organizers are considering New York as a potential host for cricket matches due to its more favorable time difference with India, a major cricket-watching nation.

This move is part of their strategy to maximize global viewership.

However, the final decision is yet to be made amidst venue selection challenges and a recent controversy over alleged fund misuse by International Cricket Council officials.

The idea is to not have to broadcast games in the early morning hours in India (Image source: X/@BCCI)

LA28 Olympics: New York may host cricket matches

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:48 pm Oct 22, 202412:48 pm

What's the story In a major move from the West Coast to the East Coast, the 2028 Los Angeles (LA28) Olympics is mulling hosting its cricket matches in New York, as per Cricbuzz. The move is being considered to cater to viewers from the Indian subcontinent, especially India. The idea is to not have to broadcast games in the early morning hours in India due to the huge time difference with Los Angeles.

Time considerations

Time difference plays a crucial role in venue selection

The time difference between Los Angeles and India is 12 hours and 30 minutes. This means a prime-time night match in LA, around 8pm would be broadcast across the Indian subcontinent during breakfast time. However, the time difference between New York and India is nine and a half hours, making it a more suitable option for scheduling matches.

Venue issues

Venue selection challenges and controversy

Finding a suitable venue for cricket matches is another challenge for LA28 organizers, as there are hardly any cricket grounds in the US. The recent World Cup matches were played in a modular stadium in New York, which was taken down after the final match. This has sparked controversy with allegations of fund misuse against some International Cricket Council (ICC) officials, prompting an inquiry.

Strategy

LA28's strategy to maximize global viewership

The possible decision to host cricket in another city underscores the LA28 organizers' dedication to maximizing global viewership and appealing to a diverse international audience. The decision is primarily driven by the time zone difference. The LA28 committee is yet to confirm the cricket venue, considering several location options.