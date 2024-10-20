Summarize Simplifying... In short In the Women's T20 World Cup final, Amelia Kerr's performance was a highlight for New Zealand.

She scored 43 runs from 38 balls, contributing to a crucial 37-run partnership with Suzie Bates.

This takes Kerr's total to 1,296 runs in WT20Is, with an average of 25.92. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Amelia Kerr scored a crucial 43-run knock (Photo credit: X/@WHITE_FERNS)

Women's T20 World Cup final: Amelia Kerr shines for NZ

By Rajdeep Saha 09:25 pm Oct 20, 202409:25 pm

What's the story Amelia Kerr scored a crucial 43-run knock in the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup final versus South Africa in Dubai on Sunday. Kerr helped the White Ferns keep up with their scoring rate. She came to bat at number three and applied herself with a composed knock. Notably, Kerr shared a valuable 57-run stand alongside Brooke Halliday. NZ-W managed 158/5 in 20 overs.

Knock

A positive knock from Kerr's blade

Kerr came in when her side was 16/1 in the 2nd over. She shared a pivotal 37-run stand with record breaker Suzie Bates. Skipper Sophie Devine (6) was out cheaply (70/3) before the 57-run stand boosted NZ-W further before some big-hitting helped them finish strongly. It was a positive frame of mind that helped Bates. She was dismissed by Nonkululeko Mlaba (19th over).

Runs

Kerr races to 1,296 WT20I runs

Kerr's 43 from 38 balls had four fours. She has now raced to 1,296 runs in WT20Is from 67 innings (85 games) at an average of 25.92. Kerr has clobbered three fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 12 matches (7 innings) versus the Proteas. Kerr has amassed 211 runs at 42.20. She owns two fifties.