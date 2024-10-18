Summarize Simplifying... In short Virat Kohli has joined the elite club of Indian cricketers with 9,000 Test runs, becoming the fourth Indian to achieve this feat after Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Sunil Gavaskar.

Despite reaching this milestone in his 197th inning, slower than his predecessors, Kohli has made significant contributions as India's most successful Test captain, scoring over 5,800 runs in this role.

His leadership has also seen him score the second-most centuries as a captain in the format.

Virat Kohli joins Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Sunil Gavaskar

Virat Kohli becomes fourth Indian with 9,000 Test runs: Stats

By Parth Dhall Edited by Rajdeep Saha 04:43 pm Oct 18, 202404:43 pm

What's the story Indian batter Virat Kohli has added another feather to his cap, becoming the fourth Indian with 9,000 runs in Test cricket. Kohli touched the 9,000-run mark on Day 3 of the 1st Test against New Zealand at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The 35-year-old attained this feat with his 53rd run in the second innings. He departed for a duck in the first innings.

Record

Kohli joins these legends

As mentioned, Kohli has become the fourth Indian to complete 9,000 runs in the longest format. He is only behind Sachin Tendulkar (15,921), Rahul Dravid (13,265), and Sunil Gavaskar (10,122) in terms of Test runs among Indians. Only two other Indian batters have more than 8,000 runs in the format - VVS Laxman (8,781) and Virender Sehwag (8,503).

Stats

Kohli takes 197 innings for 9,000 Test runs

Kohli completed 9,000 runs in his 197th inning, the slowest among Indians. Dravid (176), Tendulkar (179), and Gavaskar (192) are ahead of him. Kohli, currently playing his 116th Test, has an average of over 48 in the format. He has the fourth-most centuries for India in Tests, behind Tendulkar (51), Dravid (36), and Gavaskar (34).

Information

A much-awaited milestone!

Before Kohli, his former coach, Dravid was the last Indian to get to 9,000 runs in Test cricket. The latter achieved this feat in 2006 during the West Indies tour. Tendulkar reached 9,000 Test runs in 2004, while Gavaskar did so in 1985.

Captaincy

Over 5,800 Test runs as captain

As many as 5,864 of Kohli's 9000+ Test runs have come while leading India. Between 2014 and 2022, he became India's most successful captain in Test cricket. Kohli has the fourth-most Test runs as captain after Graeme Smith (8,659), Allan Border (6,623), and Ricky Ponting (6,542). Kohli also has the second-most centuries as captain in the format (20).

Knock

Kohli falls for 70, slams his 31st fifty

Kohli fell for a well made 70 runs. He was dismissed off the final ball during the day's play. His 70 takes him to 9,017 runs in Tests at 48.74. This was his 31st fifty. In 12 matches versus the Kiwis, Kohli has amassed 936 runs at 44.57 (50s: 4, 100s: 3), as per ESPNcricinfo. Kohli owns 4,313 runs at home in Tests.