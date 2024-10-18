Virat Kohli becomes fourth Indian with 9,000 Test runs: Stats
Indian batter Virat Kohli has added another feather to his cap, becoming the fourth Indian with 9,000 runs in Test cricket. Kohli touched the 9,000-run mark on Day 3 of the 1st Test against New Zealand at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The 35-year-old attained this feat with his 53rd run in the second innings. He departed for a duck in the first innings.
Kohli joins these legends
As mentioned, Kohli has become the fourth Indian to complete 9,000 runs in the longest format. He is only behind Sachin Tendulkar (15,921), Rahul Dravid (13,265), and Sunil Gavaskar (10,122) in terms of Test runs among Indians. Only two other Indian batters have more than 8,000 runs in the format - VVS Laxman (8,781) and Virender Sehwag (8,503).
Kohli takes 197 innings for 9,000 Test runs
Kohli completed 9,000 runs in his 197th inning, the slowest among Indians. Dravid (176), Tendulkar (179), and Gavaskar (192) are ahead of him. Kohli, currently playing his 116th Test, has an average of over 48 in the format. He has the fourth-most centuries for India in Tests, behind Tendulkar (51), Dravid (36), and Gavaskar (34).
A much-awaited milestone!
Before Kohli, his former coach, Dravid was the last Indian to get to 9,000 runs in Test cricket. The latter achieved this feat in 2006 during the West Indies tour. Tendulkar reached 9,000 Test runs in 2004, while Gavaskar did so in 1985.
Over 5,800 Test runs as captain
As many as 5,864 of Kohli's 9000+ Test runs have come while leading India. Between 2014 and 2022, he became India's most successful captain in Test cricket. Kohli has the fourth-most Test runs as captain after Graeme Smith (8,659), Allan Border (6,623), and Ricky Ponting (6,542). Kohli also has the second-most centuries as captain in the format (20).
Kohli falls for 70, slams his 31st fifty
Kohli fell for a well made 70 runs. He was dismissed off the final ball during the day's play. His 70 takes him to 9,017 runs in Tests at 48.74. This was his 31st fifty. In 12 matches versus the Kiwis, Kohli has amassed 936 runs at 44.57 (50s: 4, 100s: 3), as per ESPNcricinfo. Kohli owns 4,313 runs at home in Tests.