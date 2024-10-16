Summarize Simplifying... In short Ben Duckett has achieved a milestone of 1,000 Test runs in Asia, with a total of 1,008 runs in 14 matches.

His performance includes three centuries and five half-centuries.

Despite England's struggle in the recent match against Pakistan, Duckett's individual performance shines, contributing significantly to his overall Test career tally of 2,026 runs.

Ben Duckett added quality runs alongside Ollie Pope (Image Source: X/@englandcricket)

Ben Duckett surpasses 1,000 Test runs in Asia: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 06:30 pm Oct 16, 202406:30 pm

What's the story Ben Duckett scored a superb century on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against Pakistan in Multan. This was his fourth Test century as he also went past 2,000 Test runs during his stay. Duckett, who ended up with 114 runs, smashed 16 fours as he struck at a handsome 88.37. Notably, he has completed 1,000 runs in Asia. Here are further details.

Breaking down Duckett's stats in Asia

As per ESPNcricinfo, in 14 matches (25 innings) on Asian soil, Duckett owns 1,008 runs at 42. This was his 3rd century on Asian soil. He also has five fifties. In five matches on Pakistan soil, Duckett has 555 runs at 79.28 (100s: 2, 50s: 4). Meanwhile, Duckett has also slammed 361 runs in India at 27.26. He also has 92 runs in Bangladesh.

Fourth Test ton for Duckett

In 28 matches (51 innings), Duckett has amassed 2,026 runs at 42.20. In addition to 11 fifties, he has 4 tons. 867 of Duckett's Test runs have come at home, averaging 43.35. On the other hand, he has piled up 1,159 runs in away matches at 41.39. Notably, three of Duckett's tons have come in away matches.

Summary of the match so far

Pakistan will be the happier side after claiming crucial English wickets on Day 2. After resuming the day on 259/5, the hosts perished for a score of 366 in their first innings. England are 239/6 at stumps on Day 2.